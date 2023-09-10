Seaton Hockensmith leads the Great Crossing girls' soccer team with eight goals this season, but it's when she scores her first of any given evening that the opposition had better be most worried.
The junior has done all her damage in three of the Lady Warhawks' first eight matches with three against Bryan Station, a pair versus Franklin County, and now another bundle of three in Monday's 5-2 victory over 11th Region adversary Sayre.
“I've been having a hard time scoring,” Hockensmith said. “I guess one just got my confidence up. I just haven't been playing very consistent honestly.”
Hockensmith notched a natural hat trick in the space of four minutes and 19 seconds, starting with a penalty kick to break a 1-1 deadlock with 33:15 remaining.
Cameron Crump then set up two live-ball strikes for Hockensmith that were equally golden one-on-one opportunities against Sayre goalkeeper Lucie Pitman.
“She's got the speed and she's got the ability,” GC assistant coach Dani Wilson Nichols said. “All of them do. It's in their heads sometimes, so it was good for her to break through finally and be able to put some in the back of the net.”
Hockensmith assisted a first-half goal by Kaylee Tyson before her highlight film sequence. Kaylynn Crump completed the sandwich with a goal on the other side of that run, set up by a throw from Tori Skaggs.
Great Crossing (5-1-3) bounced back from its initial loss of the season, 1-0 last Wednesday against West Jessamine.
“We've had our good games and bad games for sure. Whenever we all come to show up, we usually have a good half or a good game,” Hockensmith said. “We've been have good games against really good competition, and I feel like that's good for us.”
Hannah Baird made eight saves to keep Sayre (5-4) at bay and give GC an edge in the series for the second straight year. Great Crossing kept explosive junior Katherine Monohan, who has scored 106 goals in an explosive career for the Spartans, out of the net in both those triumphs.
Sayre beat three Tennessee teams and fought 11th Region contenders Madison Southern, Scott County and Henry Clay to one and two-goal defeats.
So it's a quality win for the Warhawks, even if the escape took longer than they would have liked.
“It has felt like we've been a little bit of a second-half team lately. I think it just takes us a little bit to kind of get in the groove of things sometimes,” Nichols said. “As we're getting closer to postseason, we've got to figure out how to make those adjustments earlier on and not just have to be a second-half team.”
Tyson and Hockensmith collaborated off a Julia Baker throw-in to put GC in front with 26:22 remaining in the first half. Hockenmith drew a crowd with her back to the goal just outside the 18-yard line, and it left Tyson unmarked for the kick-out.
That lead lasted all of 32 seconds thanks to an answer from Sayre's Ella Jurgenson, and the 1-1 entanglement held up until halftime.
Monoham and Juliette Longbottom entered the match having combined for 21 of the Spartans' 27 goals.
“They had some players we had to worry about defensively,” Nichols said. “Really I think we've got to be stronger and more compact defensively and make smarter decisions back there.”
Aside from dealing with the 90-degree heat that has been an ever-present burden throughout the first half of the season, GC had to wait around all of Labor Day before taking the field.
“At halftime Dani told us to get energy and to stop playing lazy,” Hockensmith said. “I think we were playing lazy the first half, and it just wasn't working. I think (the holiday) was part of it. Everybody slept in and was tired.”
Tyson's free kick led to touches inside the 18 by Baker and Meredith Turner but no clean shot early in the second half.
After a quick change of possession, a foul in the box led to Hockensmith's opportunity from the mark.
“I think it was more of an energy thing in the second half,” Nichols said. “It's a long weekend, and we didn't have school today, so I think a lot of those things come into play with the girls. But we've got to show up and realize that they had a long weekend as well. They're in the same situation, and I think they took advantage of the situation better in the first half.”
Natalie Ferris' goal with 3:22 remaining was too little, too late for the Spartans, who hadn't given up five in a match all season.
Great Crossing stayed red-hot with a district win Wednesday at home over Western Hills.
The Warhawks are in the middle of a seven-game home stand that will toughen up with dates against Scott County (Monday), Lafayette (Wednesday) and Boyle County (Thursday) next week.
“Especially coming off the loss, it was nice to come back and score some of the goals that have been evading us a little bit,” Nichols said. “I'm glad to see them fight back and get the win tonight.”