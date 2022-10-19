LEXINGTON — Thursday night's 11th Region girls' soccer semifinal at Jon Akers Stadium was an apt demonstration of why soccer is simultaneously known as the beautiful game and one that can punch you squarely in the gut.
If possession is 9/10 of the law, then Great Crossing ruled the second half against Madison Central with an iron fist.
Unfortunately for the Lady Warhawks, they needed 10/10 of a goal in the second half after falling into an early 2-1 hole, which was also the score at the horn thanks to a tireless pack-it-in, punch-it-out performance by the Indians.
“It's such a cruel sport. It breaks my heart. It truly does,” GC coach Minyoung Bowling said. “You can dominate the game and still find a way to lose. I thought we had our opportunities for sure.”
Madison Central (14-4-3) put only four shots inside the frame all evening, but two found the target with the help of fortuitous bounces.
Natalie Knecht's cross from right to left drew a gamble from Great Crossing goalkeeper Kamorah Tillman, who lunged forward from her perch and tried to punch the ball to safety.
It fell at the feet of Kennedy Stevenson, and Tillman couldn't quite regain her balance in time to deal with the secondary, short-range laser only two minutes and 40 seconds after the opening whistle.
Great Crossing (14-6) quickly established the territorial advantage that would prevail for the duration. In what would become a recurring theme, Seaton Hockensmith clanged the crossbar with the Warhawks' first shot against Madison Central keeper Becca Gordon.
Gordon later juggled a shot by Cameron Crump before the Indians' defense converged and cleaned up the leftovers.
“At least in the first half, again, the wings were open,” Bowling said. “It was no different than what we had with Lafayette (in a 3-2 semifinal win). We tried to utilize that.”
GC finally got on the board the way it did so many other times in the tournament, courtesy of a Meredith Turner corner kick.
Her boot from right flag soared over the outstretched fingertips of Gordon and found Tori Skaggs right at the goalmouth on the other side for a tying header with 28:52 remaining in the half.
It was the team-leading 12th assist of the season for Turner and third goal for Skaggs, who grew up with the Madison Central program and played for the Indians last year as a freshman.
“You could see how emotional she was because of it,” Bowling said. “To her credit, she played through it all. It was just an emotional game, and she did the best she could.”
Skaggs nearly tipped it through again on Turner's next service for the corner. Gracie Gordon was there for the rebound but couldn't fully connect.
Knecht connected to reclaim the lead for Madison Central off a corner kick from Kally Lloyd with 17:30 to go until the half.
The ball initially caromed off Tillman's glove and then the back of a defender before the third time was a charm or a curse, depending upon which team's shade of blue one was wearing.
“It was those loose balls in the middle. They had two opportunities the whole game, and they capitalized on that,” Bowling said. “Sometimes the ball just doesn't fall your way, and that's part of it. Sometimes the better team doesn't always win, but I have to give credit to them. They fought hard.”
Kaylee Tyson had a quality look at another equalizer off a 35-yard free kick. The Tribe's Gordon tipped it long, and her teammates defended the resulting corner more effectively than it did the first two.
Having the lead at halftime gave the Indians the freedom to change their tactics and take a more defensive approach, one that cluttered the Warhawks' view of the cage.
“He (Central coach Steven Nash) started adjusting his back line, put five in the back, so that kind of took it away,” Bowling said. “That left us with a lot of shots, but again, I have to give them the credit, because they really pressed hard.”
GC's best looks came early in the second session. Gordon's through ball to Crump but the crowd on its feet, but Central fought off the run.
Turner them dribbled through two defenders and rifled a shot that the Indians' keeper knocked down at the near post. Hockensmith was bumped away from a potential rip off the rebound.
Crump hit the crossbar shortly thereafter.
“Just like I told them, no one expected them to be here, nobody. I had my doubts,” Bowling admitted. “When the season started, where are we gonna be? For us to be here in the regions, second round, and the possibility to beat this team, and I really thought we could have.”
GC's only two seniors, Kamri Smith and Brooklyn Couch, were selected to the all-tournament team.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.