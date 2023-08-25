The only 40 minutes that have ever taken longer than Monday night's second half between Scott County and Frederick Douglass girls' soccer would have been spent in a traffic jam with this week's 90-something temperatures and minus an air conditioner.
Every possession by the Broncos felt intense and endless. The Lady Cardinals' shifts after achieving each stop seemed fruitless and fleeting.
So it goes when you've been on the wrong end of your 42nd District rivalry for the past five seasons. That explains the collective whooping and hollering after the horn finally sounded on a 2-1 SC victory at Birds' Nest Stadium.
“That was big,” SC coach Carson Reynolds said. “That was a culture win right there.”
SC (3-1-1 overall, 2-0 district) hadn't beaten Frederick Douglass (3-2, 0-1) since the Broncos' inaugural season of 2017. Four of five losses in the interim were shutouts.
First-half goals by the explosive tandem of Tatum Borman and Kennedy Harmon and a dozen saves by Kennedy Kanavy — most of them under constant duress after intermission — put an end to all of that.
“I'm very happy to beat Douglass,” Harmon said. “It's crazy.”
The win all but locked up no worse than a No. 2 seed for SC in the district playoffs.
Barring any upsets between now and then, the regular-season title will be up for grabs in a home match Sept, 6 against Henry Clay.
“Like I told the girls, our mentality has got to be that a result like that shouldn't be a surprise,” Reynolds said. “We should expect results like that.”
Douglass' speed at all levels has posed problems for SC in recent years, and the Broncos conducted business as usual in the opening minutes.
Kanavy smothered a low line drive from Ava Rowe out of the gate and made a sensational kick save to deny Jojo Williams.
Bids by Haley Flynn and Maddie Merryweather, the latter a redirect after the Williams run, had the SC defense on its heels.
“They're super dangerous going forward, especially Haley Flynn and the pace that Jojo has and Maddie up top,” Reynolds said. “That's a good team we just beat.”
But the return of blue-chip junior Borman to the fold this season gave the Cards an ever-present threat in the middle of their own.
Scott County had the luxury of playing with a lead for most of the night thanks to Borman's rip to the upper V with 26 minutes to go in the half.
It only made life moderately easier for Kanavy, who has developed a cottage industry out of double-digit save totals in her three years as starting goalkeeper.
“Unless we're winning 8-0, I'm never comfortable,” Kanavy said. “Because 1-0 they'll be back like they were in the first half, and then we have to go back and get that mentality again and keep it the whole game.”
Douglass wasted no time notching the equalizer off Merryweather's foot 90 seconds after Borman's breakthrough.
Given more freedom to roam this year thanks to the defensive capital spent on Borman, Harmon backed up her hat trick a week ago against Franklin County with the eventual game-winner.
Moments after a run that saw her narrowly miss the near post, Harmon boomed a free kick from 35 yards that cleared the reach of leaping Douglass keeper Reese Walker and into the cage.
“I knew I could hit that ball. It's just a question of if the keeper would save it at all, and thankfully it just went over her fingertips and kind of bounced right in,” Harmon said. “I think I got a little lucky on that one, but a goal is a goal.”
Walker cradled a second Harmon free kick, and an apparent insurance goal courtesy of a one-timer by Harmon via Borman was disallowed due to an offside call.
Still, the final 20 minutes of the half were all Scott County, a level of territorial domination previously unknown against Douglass.
“It was pretty much just that we played really good in the first half and that we needed to keep it up, stay focused on defense and try to keep possession,” Harmon said of the halftime message from Reynolds.
The latter part of that equation was easier said than done.
“It gives you a little bit of breathing room, but at the same time you know what Douglass has. They're gonna come for 80 minutes,” Reynolds said. “You saw the second half how the momentum swung in their favor. It ended up we were just smashing the ball and just trying to kind of get it out. They had it in the middle of the field a bit more than I would have liked.”
Scott County survived the impending swarm thanks to Kanavy and a defensive wall led by captains Bryce Alan Thornsbury and Kate Evans, plus Haylie Robinson, Kendall Dyk and Kate Schindler in front of the keeper.
Thornsbury's speed and ability to sweep the defensive third and chase down numerous Douglass runs was another key ingredient in the landmark win.
“Teams like that I've got to have BA back there just for her pace, I would like to have her on the wing obviously, because she's such a threat going forward,” Reynolds said.
“It's just we don't have the pace that can match what Douglass has, so BA was huge back there. I think she and Kate (Evans) worked well together keeping each other composed and organized. There were a couple times we were a little shaky, but yeah.”
Williams rattled the crossbar with a secondary bid after Kanavy shut down her initial blast midway through the half.
The other notable save was a punch-out of Ella Flynn's corner kick, For the most part, however, the Cards were able to deny the Broncos a direct path to Kanavy.
“Last couple of minutes was a little stressed. Intensity was higher,” Kanavy said. “But I think once we got our backs calmed and situated, they were able to handle the pressure and keep the dub (win).”
If you're looking for another good sign, the last time Scott County reached the 11th Region tournament was the previous year it defeated Frederick Douglass.
“I couldn't be more thrilled for the girls. It puts us in the driver's seat for districts,” Reynolds said. “I know they're probably chomping at the bit to get another shot at us. There was some stuff said in passing. You've got to expect that.”
Did the Lady Cards send a message with the victory?
“Yes,” Harmon said. “We're gonna make it to regions.”