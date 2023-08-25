Roadblock

Scott County goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy made 12 saves and disrupted other Frederick Douglass shots such as this one to protect the Lady Cards' 2-1 district win Monday night.

 Kal Oakes
The only 40 minutes that have ever taken longer than Monday night's second half between Scott County and Frederick Douglass girls' soccer would have been spent in a traffic jam with this week's 90-something temperatures and minus an air conditioner.
 

