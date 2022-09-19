Scott County's defense has smothered opponents through seven consecutive scoreless halves. The Lady Cards' offense is scoring in bunches and distributing those goals to a degree that makes them difficult to stop.
Girls' soccer season has been trending north ever since a late-August weekend south to Tennessee. That climb continued Thursday with a 5-0 district dismissal of Sayre.
Six seniors all played a pivotal role on the annual night in their honor. Kelsie Hall and Daelyn Morrison each buried a pair of goals, while Summer Scariot, Grace Moore and twins Leah and Kaelynn Willoughby were instrumental in extending the shutout streak to 282 minutes.
“I am really proud of my defense. I started out on outside back, and I got moved to center back last year and this year,” Scariot said. “We're all just trying to get as many shutouts as we can. We win as a team, but we also have our own goals as a defense to get a shutout.”
SC (8-5-2 overall, 2-1 42nd District) is frustrating some of the top players in the region.
Last week the Lady Cards silenced Great Crossing's Kaylee Tyson, who piled up five goals in her next two games. Against Sayre the challenge was to shadow Katherine Monohan, author of 33 strikes this season for the Spartans (8-6, 1-2).
“Kendall (Dyk) had the task of man-marking Tyson, and today I gave BA (Bryce Alan Thornsbury) the task of marking Monohan, who is just a beast,” SC coach Carson Reynolds said. “They had a ton of pace I was not expecting. I thought defensively we worked very hard.”
Monohan tested SC with a run after the opening kickoff. Scariot and Leah Willoughby got back in time to help junior goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy (16 saves) stifle that one. Thornsbury prevented the sophomore from unleashing any danger for the duration.
The Lady Cards had an easier time launching their attack, with two quick goals in straight-on, set-piece fashion.
Morrison planted a direct kick from just outside the 18-yard line. SC earned that opportunity when Leah Willoughby won a 50/50 ball in the midfield and sent a through ball to Hall down the right wing.
Hall got her chance when Sayre was whistled for a foul on the edge of the box, leading to a penalty kick for the 2-0 lead with 16:03 to go in the half.
SC's seniors piled up two more before the half in quick succession. Hall made the most of a well-placed ball up field from Audrey Keeth. Morrison stayed on her feet and won a tussle with Sayre goalkeeper Lucie Pitman to redirect service from Harmon.
Harmon applied the exclamation point in the second half, assisted by Morrison.
“We're getting hot at the right time,” Reynolds said. “I'll take it. I love the way we're playing right now.”
SC's defense produced its sixth shutout despite missing Kate Evans from the lineup. The Lady Cards were without Leah Wilkinson and Scariot for brief spells due to injury and illness earlier in the season.
“I played with most of these girls, at least the twins and Kennedy the goalie for 10 years,” Scariot said. “We've always been together through club and middle school at some point.”
