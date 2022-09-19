Aerial attack

Kaylynn Willoughby of Scott County rises above the pack for a header Thursday in her senior night match against Sayre. The Lady Cards breezed to a 5-0 win in the district contest.

 Kal Oakes
Scott County's defense has smothered opponents through seven consecutive scoreless halves. The Lady Cards' offense is scoring in bunches and distributing those goals to a degree that makes them difficult to stop.
 

Tags

Recommended for you