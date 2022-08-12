VERSAILLES — Blinks of an eye such as a momentary defensive lapse or a set piece that doesn't play out according to plan can sour the result of a soccer match at any time of the season.
It's probably even more likely in a season opener, when the dog-day temperatures are still cresting above 90 and while all the stakeholders are still getting their timing and assignments down.
Combine those elements with a new coaching regime — Carson Reynolds is the fourth different skipper in seven seasons for the Scott County girls — and Monday's 1-1 draw with Montgomery County on neutral turf at the Gary Terry Classic is one the Lady Cards can humbly accept while also moving forward with the belief that it should have ended differently.
“I think that's being nice,” Reynolds said. “First game I thought we had our moments, but we definitely gave that one away. But I saw a lot of good stuff, and it's only game one.”
Daelyn Morrison's first-half goal gave the Cards an early advantage, and 20 saves by Kennedy Kanavy — many in spectacular, diving fashion — kept the Indians from fully completing the comeback.
MoCo's Lauren Willoughby scored off an assist from Regan Osburn midway through the second half to balance the books. SC's split second of hesitation while anticipating an offside call possibly gave the Indians the leeway they needed.
In addition to the challenging climate, SC also had to overcome the loss of a senior mainstay. Knee injuries have plagued the Lady Cards in recent summers and autumns, and No. 13 in red encountered that bad luck only 13 minutes into her season.
Leah Willoughby was lost for the game after landing awkwardly on her right leg while trying to stop Montgomery County's first substantial offensive run of the game. Willoughby immediately clutched her left knee and was in audible pain.
“Always tough, especially as a senior going down with a knee injury,” Reynolds said. “We don't know the extent of it yet. Hopefully it's nothing crazy. But I thought we responded well to that, the mental toll that it can take seeing one of your teammates go down.”
With the life perceptibly drained from the ensuing huddle and the wheels in danger of falling off, Scott County rallied around their fallen teammate instead and scored an almost immediate goal.
Kelsie Hall threaded the needle to Kennedy Harmon in the left side of the box, and the Indians scrambled to deflect that service over the end line. Harmon's ensuing corner kick found a leaping Daelyn Morrison in perfect position for a header and a 1-0 lead with 25:40 remaining in the first half.
Montgomery County applied most of the pressure for the balance of the first half. Hustle plays down the stretch by Harmon and Summer Scariot preserved the halftime edge. The Indians' sense of urgency left Reynolds, who took the Cardinals' post after one season at Franklin County, understandably uneasy.
“I told them at halftime, even during the water breaks that I wasn't comfortable with a 1-0 lead,” Reynolds said. “We were gonna have to put another one away, especially against a team like that with No. 6 (Allison Stigall), who's pretty dangerous from anywhere.”
Kanavy and Scariot combined in another bang-bang sequence to keep MoCo off the board with 25 minutes remaining in the second half. Kanavy slapped down one shot before the Indians blocked her attempt to clear the defensive third. Scariot ran down the deflection just shy of the goal line and cleared it to safety.
Peyton Kinney deflected another scorching shot and Audrey Keeth pounced on the resulting corner kick before Montgomery County finally broke through with 19:54 to go. Kanavy made a one-on-one save moments earlier, but Willoughby's rip from left to right hooked inside the far post.
Stigall's bid for a potential game-winner required an all-out save with belly-first air time from Kanavy shortly thereafter.
“Kennedy was fantastic,” Reynolds said. “She was busy all day, which I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing.”
SC lamented a missed, golden opportunity with seven minutes remaining. Montgomery County was called for handling in its bid to stop a point-blank chance for Hall, furnishing a penalty kick.
Morrison aimed to the left corner behind Indians' goalkeeper Elana Williams but steered it just wide of the post.
“That's such a mental thing. I'm always one that I don't care who takes 'em. I just want someone to step up with confidence and put it away,” Reynolds said. “Daelyn will be fine. She knows better, and she'll bounce back. She'll have plenty more opportunities to put those away.”
Williams slapped down a try from Hall for her fifth and final save with 3:30 to go. Kanavy stonewalled the Indians one more time in the final minute.
As is the case for many new coaches hoping to put their stamp on a program, Reynolds has emphasized defense in training camp.
“We've got a lot of work to do. We've got a couple young backs that haven't played a whole lot of big minutes,” he said. “For me, I'm not worried about scoring or what we can do offensively until we can defend people. We could score eight goals a game, but if we're giving up 15 it doesn't matter.”
Scott County's ambitious schedule features four challenging opponents in the first six days. The Cards faced Paul Laurence Dunbar (Wednesday) and Conner (Thursday) at the Fayette County Spectacular. They'll be assigned one more opponent in that tournament on Saturday.
Dunbar eked out a 2-0 victory despite 15 saves from Kanavy.
“I want to play the best people, (although) ideally not the way we have it set up this week,” Reynolds said. “Dunbar's going to be tough. Conner on Thursday is probably going to be the toughest team we play all year, then give 'em a day off Friday and play again on Saturday. We're kind of in a gauntlet to start off. In the 11th (Region) everybody's good, so I think those games are only gonna prepare us.”
