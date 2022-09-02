Six for seven

Scott County girls' soccer players, clockwise from left, Leah Willoughby, Grace Moore, Kelsie Hall, Bryce Alan Thornsbury, Daelyn Morrison and Ryan King combined for seven goals and six assists in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Franklin County.

 Photo submitted
For the coach who led one program last season and took over the other this summer, Wednesday night's Franklin County at Scott County girls' soccer match was the variety that leaves a pit in the stomach.
 

Tags

Recommended for you