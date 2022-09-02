For the coach who led one program last season and took over the other this summer, Wednesday night's Franklin County at Scott County girls' soccer match was the variety that leaves a pit in the stomach.
Fortunately for SC skipper Carson Reynolds, his Lady Cards didn't show the Flyers that same level of compassion out of the gate.
Held to one goal or zero in seven of its previous nine matches, Scott County erupted for five in the first half and finished off Franklin County with authority, 7-1.
“It was awkward at first. (Franklin County) only had two seniors last year, so that whole team was back for them,” Reynolds said. “I was excited to see them. They've been playing hard. That's one of those where what do you do? You want to get the most out of your team, but you have respect for the team that you were previously at, so it's a very tough situation to be in.”
Kelsie Hall scored three goals and Daelyn Morrison added two for SC (4-4-2), which also received its first strikes of the season from Leah Willoughby and Grace Moore.
Bryce Alan Thornsbury's assist to Moore with one minute remaining was her third of the night. Hall, Morrison and Ryan King each set up a goal to propel SC, whose high-water mark had been a 4-0 win Aug. 13 over Tates Creek.
“The movement I think has been a lot better. Our possession's been good. The creativity's been good,” Reynolds said. “Glad to see that we're finishing, because a week ago we'd have just been hitting the ball off the keeper.”
SC's Kennedy Kanavy made nine saves to protect the wide margin.
Franklin County (4-6) foiled the shutout seven minutes into the second half.
“Defensively we're still struggling. We should not have given up that goal,” Reynolds said.
Hall's fifth, sixth and seventh goals and Morrison's third and fourth of their senior campaigns rendered the Flyers' modest response inconsequential.
And ultimately, the Cards' strength of schedule — which included three Tennessee opponents in two days over the weekend at the Smoky Mountain Cup — clearly differentiated two teams with similar records.
“I was not expecting this in year one to be tested as much as we have, but you want to play the best, and I certainly think our schedule we have played some of the best,” Reynolds said. “I think it starts to lighten up a bit for us, although we still have district games.”
The first of those is next Wednesday at Frederick Douglass.
A cancellation this weekend gives the Cards a week to prepare for the Broncos, whom they haven't beaten since Douglass' inaugural season of 2017.
“I'll take the result. We needed it, especially with Douglass next week,” Reynolds said. “They're a little banged up, so hopefully we can catch them on the right note.”
Including the trip to Gatlinburg, Scott County has snagged a win or a dtaw in four of its last five starts.
“I was afraid of some hangover from it and all the barbecue we ate, but we responded well, and that was a good time,” Reynolds said. “We got some team bonding time, and we played some quality opponents, so I think it helped us more than it hurt us.”
