FRANKFORT — It's an elephant in the room that leads to slow starts, the development of bad habits, and frustration for every player or adult with a stake in the Great Crossing girls' soccer team.
Much as it goes against the “anything can happen when you show up for work” maxim that we all want to embrace when we tune in to a sporting event, no other program in the 41st District is a threat to the Lady Warhawks right now.
It has been true both last year and this season, and it will be the prevailing theme for the foreseeable future. Sometimes that is a rock-solid recipe for unsatisfying results.
Oh, GC handled Franklin County with ease Wednesday night at Benny Watkins Field, all right. The 8-0 bottom line, on paper, even compared favorably to how the relationship played out a year ago: 5-0 in the regular season and 4-0 in the playoff rematch.
Any capital city contest in the current era ultimately is Great Crossing (3-0-2 overall, 1-0 district) competing against itself, however, and that isn't always an easy road for young athletes to navigate.
“Next week we have some top teams coming up. It's gonna get really real,” GC coach Minyoung Bowling said. “We're trying to build after each game, and we were so disappointed.”
The Warhawks coasted to the end of the first half with a 2-0 lead, and even that was the result of a last-minute goal prior to intermission for the third time in five games thus far.
There are different trains of thought in the coaching fraternity for how to handle such a scenario. For much of the toasty halftime break, Bowling and his two assistant coaches sat off to the side in their lawn chairs, allowing the players to manage their own huddle and feed their own fire.
“That was such an ugly first half,” Bowling said. “Our coaching staff was so ticked. Sometimes you just have to let 'em play and they have to figure it out.”
Seaton Hockensmith backed up a hat trick in Great Crossing's previous outing with two more goals, including the strike that doubled the Warhawks' advantage with 45 seconds remaining in the first half.
Sophomore Finley Ison beat her defender down the right side and centered the ball to her junior teammate. It finally turned the tide after a fruitless first half of trying to fight through the crowded center of the pitch.
“First half we told them, if you noticed their goalie (Kaylin Lee) is very aggressive. They were clogging up the middle, and every ball we were trying to play through was in the middle,” Bowling said. “At some point you have to realize it's not working. You have the flanks. It's constantly decision-making on their part.”
Great Crossing posted its third consecutive shutout without surrendering a single shot on goal and ripped it open with a half dozen second-half finishes.
Meredith Turner matched Hockensmith with two goals and assisted another by Peyton Broaddus. Kaylee Tyson, Gracie Gordon and Audrey Addington each added a goal for the Lady Warhawks. Cameron Crump picked up a pair of assists.
GC could have invoked the mercy rule with an earlier sense of urgency and a tad of good fortune. The Hawks rattled the posts and crossbar at least four times in what felt like a half-speed first 40 minutes.
Monday and Tuesday practices were far from normal intensity due to the oppressive temperatures that prevailed all of last week.
“I don't know, maybe heat or whatever. We didn't train the way we should have, and I get that,” Bowling said. “But still, they're a better team than that. They should be able to get in the zone themselves.”
Addington provided the Warhawks' lone tally for most of the first half with 14:16 to go. She pounced on a pass to the middle and caromed a short-range blast off the metal and into the net.
That was after Bowling pulled the entire starting lineup except for goalkeeper Hannah Baird and sent in reinforcements. It's a tactic he employed a year ago when Great Crossing sputtered out of the gate against Franklin County on a Sunday afternoon.
“I tell you, there's no better motivation than that seat right there,” Bowling said, gesturing toward the bench. “Sometimes it doesn't get through. That right there is sometimes the best motivator.”
It stayed 2-0 fairly deep into the second half. The Warhawks had a goal waved off by a hand ball violation after Olivia Noffsinger's beautiful ball over the top to Kaylynn Crump in an one-on-one foot race.
Two minutes later, Broaddus flagged down Turner's throw-in, cut inside and fired a low line drive inside the near post to make it 3-0 with 27:03 to play.
“The number one factor for me is trying to find players who make good decisions,” Bowling said. “They started to do it a little bit in the second half.”
Tyson lost her footing on the turf but stayed vertical long enough for a 30-yard rip and a 4-0 advantage with 15:55 remaining.
GC has struck better balance than in the past through the early season with five goals apiece from Tyson, Turner and Hockensmith.
Turner delivered her first of the night with 9:09 to go, an alert one-timer off the side of her foot after a quick free kick from Crump.
The Flyers' defense appeared spent at that point, and Hockensmith underscored that point with an easy cleanup at the 5:13 mark.
Crump found Turner with 4:01 to go, and Gordon completed the scoring just before the horn courtesy of a Turner corner kick. A hustle play by Ann Marie Bentley narrowly denied Hockensmith her third goal and led to that opportunity.
Great Crossing will look to play up to steeper competition at home this week against Beechwood (Monday) and West Jessamine (Wednesday).
“We all knew. We saw they weren't focused like they should have,” Bowling said. “They know tomorrow they're gonna get it. Tomorrow we will have training, and hopefully we can straighten some of it out.”