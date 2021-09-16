Wednesday was another welcome sign of growing confidence and cohesiveness for a young, talented Scott County girls' soccer team.
Neither two wasted leads nor the concerns for an injured teammate distracted the Cards from the task at hand. SC buckled down on defense and received a game-winning goal from junior Daelyn Morrison with five minutes remaining for a 4-3 triumph over Harrison County in Cynthiana.
In a carbon copy of a play that narrowly missed finding the net four minutes later, explosive freshman Tatum Borman drew a crowd and crossed the ball to Morrison, whose header found the mark this time.
“It's a win,” SC coach Scott McKelway said. “It's a team that is working itself out and solving in-game problems that resulted in losses two or three weeks ago.”
Borman had two goals and a pair of assists for Scott County (5-5), padding those totals to 16 and eight on the season, making her a top-30 scorer in the state.
Kennedy Harmon scored SC's other goal, while Kate Evans assisted both of Borman's strikes in a shootout that was tied 3-3 at the half.
“We made some adjustments second half, switching to a more defensive mindset,” McKelway said. “The back line made appropriate adjustments and stepped up to the added scrutiny. There were still breakthrough moments for the other team, but Kennedy Kanavy (sophomore goalkeeper) remained strong and shut down any and all coming through.”
Kanavy chalked up 17 saves while Leah Willoughby, BS Thornsbury and Whitney McGaughey buckled down and more closely marked the Harrison County trio of Kylie Hudgins, Gabrielle Hatterick and Reece Shirley, respectively.
Evans, whose two through balls to Borman staked SC to an early 2-0 lead, was the glue that held the defensive lockdown together.
In addition to the loss of second-leading scorer Kelsie Hall early in the game to a knee injury, Scott County went several minutes late in the first half without Kanavy after she was assessed a yellow card. Haylie Robinson stood in against one shot that just missed over the crossbar.
“Kelsie coming off was definitely a blow to team play and morale, but the team found their drive again,” McKelway said. “We are fully aware of the tactics that are dangerous against us, and we'll keep working to replicate the second half of this game.”
SC has matched last season's win total with no fewer than six games remaining. The Cards also sport the highest goals per game average (3.6) since the 2013 team that went 21-2 and reached the regional final.
“People can look at the progress and remark how we haven't played anyone, but eight of those 10 matches are against teams that currently have winning records,” McKelway said.
The Cardinals will tune up Thursday against Berea and Saturday at Frankfort for Monday's showdown with Great Crossing. SC's match with Berea is to be played at GC's field due to a scheduling conflict.