A break of nearly three full weeks without a game didn't slow down Great Crossing girls' soccer freshman class.
Leaping immediately into the 41st District fray after 18 days of COVID-related down time, GC stayed undefeated in thrilling fashion with a 2-1 district win Saturday morning at Western Hills.
Ninth-graders collaborated on the golden goal, with Abby Nowlin cashing in an assist from Meren Patton for the Warhawks (3-0, 1-0).
“The layoff showed, but the team never quit and got a huge district win,” GC coach Steve Brown said.
Madisyn Dodge gave GC a 1-0 lead, Kamri Smith assisting, before Western Hills (4-3, 1-1) capitalized on extended pressure in its attacking third.
“It was a laser shot,” Brown said. “Western Hills came back and tied it on a loose ball in front of the net after Shelby Smith made a few diving saves.”
Smith continued to stand tall, keeping GC in it until Nowlin's heroics.
Both games last season between GC and Western Hills also went to overtime, and eventually penalty kicks. The Warhawks remain undefeated all-time against the Wolverines.
They'll try to continue the early-season roll when they travel to face Frankfort High on Wednesday.