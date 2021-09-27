Scott County girls' soccer rolls into arguably its biggest match in eight years wielding the program's longest unbeaten streak in that time.
The Lady Cards warmed up for Monday night's 42nd District showdown and regular-season finale with a pair of weekend wins, 5-1 at home Friday night over Tates Creek, and 10-0 at Grant County on Saturday morning.
SC is 9-5-1 overall and 6-0-1 since a 1-0 loss to Frederick Douglass back on Sept. 1. The No. 2 seed in next week's district playoff was on the line Monday after press time.
“Henry Clay will be tougher, but the team just knowing that these attacking points are possible encourages repeat offenses,” SC coach Scott McKelway said of the Cards' recent offensive evolution. “All it takes it 30 seconds of great play here or there.”
Tatum Borman piled up six goals and two assists against Grant County to go along with two goals and a helper in the win over Tates Creek. She now has 35 strikes and counting in her record-smashing freshman campaign.
Kelsie Hall also hit double digits in the goal column by notching one in both matches.
Grant County became Scott County's third victim of the mercy rule this season. SC previously beat Berea and Fleming County by the same 10-0 margin.
“It mirrored some aspects of the Berea game in the sense that the final result and the play makers' roles in the result were primarily the same,” McKelway said. “However, it was much faster to start, (and) possession, off-ball movement, crossing, driving at opponents and finishing were far better.”
Kennedy Harmon added a goal and three assists in the Saturday rout. Daelyn Morrison and Bryce Alan Thornsbury rounded out the scoring.
Morrison, Audrey Keeth and Leah Willoughby registered assists.
Kennedy Kanavy stopped four shots in the Cards' fifth shutout of the season. All but one of those have occurred since SC last tasted defeat.
“There really weren't any mishaps. It was just a fine-tuned machine,” said McKelway.
SC had a tougher time delivering the knockout punch against one-win Tates Creek, although the Cards were never in danger after jumping out 3-0.
Harmon and Willoughby added goals to the attack. Morrison, Keeth, Borman and Harmon all are in double-digit assists after the high-powered weekend.
“(We played) a little but down to the opponent and didn't possess and shape as we should have,” McKelway said. “The second half we came out stronger and more disciplined.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.