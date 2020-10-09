Penalty kicks were a tough way for the Scott County girls' soccer team to lose Thursday night.
Then again, to drop a district match to Sayre in gut-wrenching fashion, instead of quietly, was an amazing turnaround for the youthful Lady Cards in about 30 minutes of real time.
SC rallied from a two-goal deficit in the late stages of regulation before coming out on the short end of a 3-2 verdict, one that will relegate the Cards into the quarterfinal round of the 41st District playoff next week.
Sisters Audrey and Eliza Keeth fueled the dramatic rally with goals for Scott County (4-5, 1-2) in a span of four minutes and 23 seconds.
That earned the Lady Cards an improbable shot at two five-minute overtimes, then penalty kicks, which are the protocol for avoiding draws in district regular-season games.
Sayre (9-3, 2-2) buried all four of its attempts in the shootout to lock out SC after the Lady Cards misfired on two of their three tries. Senior goalkeeper Reagan Oliver was the only player to net her attempt from the 12-yard spot.
It had the earmarks of an easy win for the Spartans most of the evening, especially with leading SC scorer Kelsie Hall (eight goals) out of the lineup.
Alexis Henry pounced on a long service from Gigi Cornett ahead of the SC defense and applied the finishing touch for Sayre's first goal with 4:40 remaining in the first half.
Oliver made a brilliant save to tip Leah Keelen's bid over the crossbar moments later to keep the halftime deficit at one-nil. Earlier, she whisked away a header by Alexis Henry after Claire Thayer rang the crossbar.
Leah Willoughby also backed up Oliver with a crucial defensive save to deny the Spartans a first-half goal.
Henry's head-in with 34:04 remaining in regulation made it a two-goal margin, often regarded as one of the most dangerous leads in soccer. SC demonstrated why by showing no quit.
Audrey Keeth, a freshman, split two defenders to flag down a ball from Daelyn Morrison before breaking away and burying a shot inside the low left corner of the frame with 15:26 to go.
Morrison was also a central figure in the equalizer. She played a ball to the far left corner, cut back inside and was tripped up in the scoring box, earning a penalty kick.
Eliza Keeth – the only other senior on the roster along with Oliver – deposited that opportunity past Sayre keeper Catherine Graves to knot the game.
Scott County, which will be seeded fourth in the five-team playoff, will host perennial champion and top seed Henry Clay in the regular-season finale Friday before taking on Bryan Station in the playoff opener early next week.