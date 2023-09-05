Scott County girls' soccer just keeps on trucking against the best Lexington and the vaunted 11th Region have to offer.
One week after defeating Frederick Douglass for only the second time in school history, SC rallied on its home turf from a two-goal deficit Monday night for a 3-3 draw with undefeated Lafayette.
Both teams are considered possible top-10 teams in the state, suggesting that Scott County (3-1-3) also has earned a spot in an upper echelon where it hasn't taken residence in nearly a decade.
“Give me the best teams and we'll play,” SC coach Carson Reynolds. “This is once again a really strong team from Lexington. To do that twice in a week, pretty impressive.”
Tatum Borman scored twice and Kennedy Harmon added another goal for the resilient Lady Cardinals to counter strikes from Ally Robertson, Lily Simpson and Kitty Crovo for the Generals (5-0-2).
Lafayette rolled to an 8-0 win in last season's clash. While Scott County hasn't tasted victory in the series since 2015, the Cards have walked away from three of the past six meetings with a tie.
“Last year was a nightmare,” Reynolds said. “The way Taylor (Roden, Lafayette coach) has that team, the system she's put in and the way they move the ball, the fact that we were able to pull that off is pretty big.”
Scott County trailed 2-1 at intermission and appeared to be at a dire disadvantage when Lafayette doubled its lead midway through the second half. It turned into an object lesson in one side getting desperate and pushing the issue while complacency naturally set in for the opponent.
“They say that the most dangerous lead in the game is two goals,” Reynolds said. “The wheels were turning. I was trying to figure out what kind of moves to make to get one back, because with 20 minutes left, at that point we didn't have anything to lose.”
Bryce Alan Thornsbury's speed in the open field has been a wild card for Scott County, with Reynolds free to employ her at either end of the field depending on the game situation.
SC elected to go down swinging and use the senior co-captain to facilitate some necessary offense.
“At that point I made the adjustment to put BA up front and Kendall (Dyk) in the back and just start sending it forward,” Reynolds said. “It totally changed the game I thought.”
In addition to an assist on one of her team's goals, senior goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy made a season-high 19 saves.
The Lady Cards had allowed only five goals all season prior to the Generals' outburst.
“Once again Kanavy saved our butts so many times,” Reynolds said. “I don't get up into the ratings too much, but apparently we're a top-25 defense right now. At times it doesn't seem like it. We've still got some things to work on, but you can see the pieces are coming together if we can just stay healthy.”
Borman buried her fifth and sixth goals of the season. Touted as one of the top players in the nation for her age group, the junior's return to the SC program after a year away to focus on travel competition has been immeasurable.
“She's a difference maker. I didn't have her Saturday,” Reynolds said of a 2-2 tie at Christian Academy-Louisville. “She was kind of nursing a calf injury. I didn't even want to play her tonight, but she's like, 'I'm good. I'm going.'”
SC last won the 42nd District in 2013 and seeks its first 11th Region tournament berth since 2017.
“It just goes back to we should expect to compete and get the result. We shouldn't come in timid because they've got the top talent in the area and all these club kids,” Reynolds said. “That was a huge step forward and sends a message. They've been beating the heck out of people. They're gonna be a tough out in the region.”
Up after Wednesday's win at Boone County is a week to prepare for a home showdown against Henry Clay with the No. 1 seed in districts likely on the line.
It has been nine seasons since the Cards defeated the Blue Devils.
“The job's not done,” Reynolds said. “We control our destiny. I'm gonna have to get the football team (in the crowd). We need this place packed.”
Borman scored a season-high four goals Wednesday night, and SC kept up its scorching recent pace with a 6-1 win at Boone County.
Ryan King chimed in with her first two strikes of the season for SC (4-1-3).
Harmon assisted two and Audrey Keeth another to fuel the Lady Cards.
Kanavy stopped six shots. Lauren Franxman scored the lone goal for Boone County (1-6) on an assist from Kamryn Simmons.
The Cards peppered the Rebels with 28 shots on goal.