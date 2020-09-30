Three point-blank shots rattled off the posts. A penalty kick was briefly awarded, then taken away. Countless other Scott County runs ended with blistering bids just outside the frame.
A frustrating first half threatened to finish as a fruitless one Wednesday evening, but in what was another building block for a girls' soccer team loaded with freshmen and sophomores, the Cardinals didn't let the anxiety boil over.
Sophomore striker Kelsie Hall delivered the equalizer in the final minute before intermission and the game-winning goal midway through the second half in a 2-1 triumph over Collins.
“It was frustrating, not because we weren't playing together,” Hall said. “It was just sometimes when we play teams we tend to stoop down to their level, and we just had a lot of easy opportunities that we didn't put away, a lot from me. But we made up for it and started playing as a team and got it together after half.”
Hall had her second straight multiple-goal game on the heels of Saturday's shutout win over Frankfort. The latest installment produced her team-leading sixth and seventh strikes of the season.
With those first back-to-back victories of the fall, SC (4-3) moved above .500 for the third time. And yes, sometimes those ups and downs within a game are a microcosm of the longer journey.
“I think that actually each loss we have, we grow together, and then we come back better,” Hall said. “We're just a really tight team, and we all treat each other like family, so it's really fun. There's highs and lows. We might yell at each other, but we always apologize after.”
Sometimes holler at themselves, too. It was the Cards' other primary sophomore scoring threat, Daelyn Morrison, whose first-half barrage hit metal not once, not twice, but three times.
Later, when a free kick from 30 yards seemed online but caught a gust of wind and sailed over the crossbar, Morrison turned away from the net and extended both arms in a shrugging motion, universal sign language for wondering what more she could do.
The answer was to create offense for Hall with time dwindling in the half and SC on the wrong end of a 1-0 tally. Her through ball led Hall perfectly for a one-and-one look straight at Collins goalkeeper Amanda Smither with 37.7 seconds remaining.
“We've been playing since we were kids, and we're always worked well together,” Hall said of her communication with Morrison. “We just kind of read each other, and that's what we're supposed to do. I saw she had the ball, so I continued to make the run. I was just trying to make sure I wasn't offside, but it was just a great ball by Daelyn.”
SC notched the game-winner with 17:29 left.
Eliza Keeth chased down a long throw-in from Collins and returned it to SC’s attacking third, where Hall beat he defense and threaded the needle inside the near post off Smither's open hands.
“I just outran them, That's what you have to do with a lot of those,” Hall said. “Reagan (Oliver, SC goalkeeper) hits a lot of good balls that we run onto. We've just got to work on putting them in the goal.”
Hall had a running look at the hat trick with eight minutes to go, but Smither stopped it at the knees. Both Hall and Morrison gave the Cards close calls at an insurance goal with a series of late corner kicks.
The Titans' best chance to tie came with 1:40 to play, when the officials allowed play to continue after a collision between Collins' Melaney Frick and SC defender Bryce Alan Thornsbury. Frick's shot sailed wide left.
Jewel Jackson put Collins (1-8-1) in front with 17:44 to go in the first half. Thornsbury, Keeth, Summer Scariot nnd Leah Willoughby headlined the defensive effort along with Oliver to otherwise keep the Shelbyville side in check.
The Cards travel to Fleming County on Thursday night.