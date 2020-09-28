Seniors have dreams about how their final season of high school athletics will unfold.
Reagan Oliver and Eliza Keeth's farewell campaign with Scott County girls' soccer hasn't been nightmarish by any stretch of the imagination. The Cards are at the ,500 mark after six contests, including Saturday's 5-0 home shutout of Frankfort.
But SC is banged up, which has become a default setting in recent seasons, and its roster is dominated by sophomores (seven) and freshmen (six). That has fostered an evolving role for Oliver and behind-the-scenes leadership responsibilities for Keeth.
“My senior year hasn't really been what a storybook senior year would be, but that's not what this year's about,” said Oliver, who has moved from midfield to goalkeeper. “This year's about building a team. We have a lot of young players, a lot of young talent that's going to develop like our team was last year.”
Those skills were on display early and often as the Cardinals snapped a two-game winless skid.
Daelyn Morrison, Graciela Martinez, Kelsie Hall and Kennedy Kanavy each scored a goal in the first half for the Cardinals.
Kanavy set up Morrison's opening strike before launching a 40-yard boot that charted a course into the cage, Hall chased down a booming free kick from goalkeeper Reagan Oliver and crossed the ball to Martinez for the second tally.
“Actually last practice is when we set that play up, so for it to immediately pay off with a goal in the very next game was great,” Oliver said.
It was the first varsity shutout for Oliver, who scored five goals as a sophomore before an injury-shortened junior season.
The switch isn't a giant reach. Oliver is a longtime goalkeeper on successful club teams.
“Today was definitely a good buildup (of confidence) for us in the field,” Oliver said. “It wasn't about me keeping a shutout today. It was about us proving our skills against a different team and testing ourselves.”
Keeth could be seen throughout the game directing traffic in the defensive third and midfield for Scott County, which ranked among the top 25 teams in the state in fewest goals allowed per game last season.
Twelve seniors graduated from that roster.
“I can see what's happening up the field and see a lot of the things other girls can't see, so Reagan and I work together and tell everybody what's open, what options they have,” Keeth said. “A lot of girls had their best game today, and that was really good to see.”
Hall had a chance to complete the hat trick on a header that narrowly veered over the crossbar with three minutes remaining.
Frankfort goalkeepers Caroline Miklavcic and Haleigh Graham made countless tough saves to prevent Hall and Morrison from piling up additional goals.
Five tallies matched SC's season high in a district win over Bryan Station.
“It was pretty rocky at furst as far as technical work, but that was to be expected. We knew it was going to be that way when we graduated all those girls,” Keeth said. “But the bond has been really good. Everybody loves each other and loves playing, and that's really helped. It's really starting to work up. All the girls are improving, so it's on the rise.
“I think everybody was just worried about meeting expectations and doing as good as the girls last year, and that got in our heads. But when we're able to bounce off each other and encourage each other, it brings everybody's morale up.”
Oliver defended Scott County's decision to withdraw from Monday's scheduled “Battle of the Birds” against undefeated Great Crossing, pointing out that the Cards started Saturday's game with only two healthy players above the minimum 11.
SC will host Collins on Wednesday and travel Thursday to Fleming County.
“I feel like with players coming back, obviously right now we have a (short) bench, so we're kind of afraid to go into the harder games so we don't jeopardize young players and have them get hurt,” Oliver said. “But I feel like we're hitting our stride right when we need to with districts coming up.”