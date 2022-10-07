Didn't give up

Kennedy Harmon, left, scored both goals for Scott County in Wednesday's 4-2 semifinal loss to eventual 42nd District champion Henry Clay.

 Kal Oakes

The result of the regular-season match-up, the computer rankings and Scott County's performance in the second half Wednesday evening in the 42nd District girls' soccer semifinals all indicated that the Lady Cards were as good or better than Henry Clay on any given day this fall.

Unfortunately for SC, a frightful first half dwarfed all that other data and sealed the Cards' fate in a 4-2 season-ending loss to the Blue Devils at Birds' Nest Stadium.

