The result of the regular-season match-up, the computer rankings and Scott County's performance in the second half Wednesday evening in the 42nd District girls' soccer semifinals all indicated that the Lady Cards were as good or better than Henry Clay on any given day this fall.
Unfortunately for SC, a frightful first half dwarfed all that other data and sealed the Cards' fate in a 4-2 season-ending loss to the Blue Devils at Birds' Nest Stadium.
Henry Clay (7-10-1) scored the first four goals of the contest, including a natural hat trick by Callie Bowes, to eliminate Scott County (9-8-2) from the tournament for the sixth consecutive season.
That exchange has taken place in this round the past five years, ending SC's season short of regions each time.
“It's like when does this end?” SC coach Carson Reynolds said. “It's always tough with the seniors. You want to end that streak for them.”
Reagan Spivey deposited the Devils' first goal off a rebound after a corner kick. SC's Bryce Alan Thornsbury alertly backed up goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy but wasn't in time to stop the redirection from crossing the goal line.
Bowes, who picked up that assist, then buried her three consecutively in a span of just over nine minutes, the final installment courtesy of an assist from Grace Plummer with 43 seconds remaining.
Henry Clay had found the net that many times in an entire match only twice all season, and not since back-to-back district wins over Bryan Station and Sayre in August.
Kanavy was under duress for the entire half, making the majority of her 17 saves to keep the gap from growing even more cavernous.
“It very easily could have been six or seven in the first half,” Reynolds said. “Thankfully she showed up, and she's showed up all season.”
Plummer assisted two of Bowes' strikes. Olivia Mackey set up the other.
Nothing about the prior meeting Sept. 19 indicated this was coming.
That one was knotted at two through regulation and overtime, and it went to the sixth round of penalty kicks before the Devils escaped with a win on their home turf.
To the Cards' credit, the anticlimactic second half looked more like that close call.
Kennedy Harmon scored early and late in the session on assists from Kelsie Hall and Bryce Alan Thornsbury.
“They wanted it more in the first half. It was definitely a tale of two halves. I think we outplayed them in the second half,” Reynolds said. “I'm very proud. We could have very easily quit in the first half, and we battled. We didn't do enough to put ourselves in a position to win. That's part of postseason.”
Scott County appeared flat-footed from the get-go, with Henry Clay winning the race to most 50/50 balls and the Cards struggling to contain the Devils' speed on the edges.
Bowes, Spivey and Plummer have combined for 21 of Henry Clay's 29 goals this season.
“When we watched film, that was a big thing, their pace out wide,” Reynolds said. “My idea was to match the pace out wide. I think we kinda got stunned.”
The final two weeks of SC's schedule had a strange cadence that may have played a role in the sputtering start. After the overtime loss at Henry Clay and a 2-0 defeat at Paul Laurence Dunbar two days later, the Lady Cards had 10 days off before walloping Western Hills, 10-0, on Saturday.
“We didn't play well against Hills. It was kind of one of those trap games, but what do you do? It's on the schedule,” Reynolds said. “Just frustrated with how we came out for this, and ultimately it's on me. I should've had them prepared.”
Henry Clay extended its winning streak in the series to 14 matches and improved to 25-5 overall against Scott County. The Cards celebrated their most recent win in 2014.
“You take the second half and at least play half of that effort and urgency in the first half and it's a 2-0 game, but you can't do the what-ifs and woulda, shoulda, coulda in postseason,” Reynolds said.
In Reynolds' first season with the program, Scott County defeated three 11th Region tournament teams (Great Crossing, Franklin County and Madison Southern) and shut out seven opponents.
“I'm super pleased. We kinda plateaued, because we were the same record-wise, but I think we played a much more difficult schedule than last year,” Reynolds said.
“There's a lot of takeaways from it. We're still returning a pretty good core for next year, and who knows who comes in, who stays, who goes? For the rest, you dwell on it for a little bit. I know a lot of 'em will go into their club season and start lifting and getting ready for next year.”
