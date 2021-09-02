With two juniors, two sophomores and one fabulous freshman in the Scott County girls' soccer front line rotation, if you find a way to shut out the Cardinals, you'd better enjoy it while you can.
SC knew its defense needed to stand up and be counted in order to hang with Frederick Douglass in a 42nd District showdown at home Wednesday night. The Cards' resistance made its case and then some, but the attack was silenced for only the second time this season in a 1-0 defeat.
“We pushed them really hard especially towards the end and set up some really good opportunities, and we just kept missing the finishing touches,” SC coach Scott McKelway said. “We kept not keeping our composure. I'm not sure if it's a youth thing. Maybe we just need more game experience sometimes in those situations.”
Frederick Douglass (5-2-2 overall, 2-0 district) stemmed that tide after notching the lone goal of the night on Elizabeth Crain's penalty kick with 2:17 remaining in the first half.
Under duress for the final 15 minutes of that half, SC (3-5, 2-1) gave up its only ground after a Broncos' player went down from a seemingly innocuous hip check inside the 18-yard line. McKelway acquired a yellow card for persistently asking for a explanation he never received.
“The defense came together like we haven't in some of the past games. Offense kept working to provide those chances. We just couldn't come full circle and find the finishing touch that separates the middle-of-the-pack teams from the top teams,” McKelway said. “I'm hoping we can get acquainted on the back side, because if we can lock that up, we can do great things.”
Kennedy Kanavy made 14 saves for the Cardinals. Leah Willoughby, Kate Evans and BA Thornsbury were instrumental in breaking up numerous Broncos' runs to keep the issue within reach.
Two nights earlier, both offense and defense shone brightly in SC's 10-0 rout of Fleming County, a match that ended by mercy rule midway through the second half.
Tatum Borman continued her explosive rookie season with four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick that she achieved with an end-to-end rush and low line drive at the halftime horn.
Kelsie Hall and Leah Willoughby each netted a pair, while Kaelynn Willoughby and Ryan King rounded out the scoring. Audrey Keeth furnished a pair of assists. Hall, King, Kendall Dyk, Haylie Robinson and Piper Lewis all chalked up single helpers.
“A lot of us have been playing (together) since middle school, but this year we switched to learning a whole new formation,” Hall said. “We're starting to get used to each other and playing off each other.”
Scott County scored more goals through its first seven contests (27) than it did all of last season (25). A year ago, SC lost 3-1 to Fleming County and 5-0 to Douglass.
Frederick Douglass joined Lexington Christian and Madison Central as teams to beat SC by a goal. Set pieces also provided the margin in those contests.
“We've had a few games where we should be able to edge them out and not been able to. Half of that is not being able to finish early,” McKelway said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.