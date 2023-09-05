One of the weirdest soccer match scenarios you might ever see did reach a final horn and a full-fledged result between the Great Crossing and West Jessamine girls Wednesday night.
Both those details seemed far from a foregone conclusion when the Birds Nest Stadium lights wouldn't switch on after sunset despite several attempts.
Thankfully a spirit of cooperation prevailed, with the Scott County boys willing to move their late evening practice to a smaller, adjacent field so the match could continue after a short commute across town.
All that was missing for GC: A satisfying ending in this darkness-to-light tale. The Lady Warhawks couldn't capitalize on several golden opportunities either in the 24 minutes at home or 56 more in their neighbor's aviary and absorbed their initial loss of the season, 1-0.
“We talk about the opportunities that we have,” GC coach Minyoung Bowling said. “We've had so many on many occasions that could have put games away, and we just haven't been able to do that. I think some it is we have some players that put too much pressure on themselves.”
Karlie Galus poked home the game-winning goal with 23:53 remaining.
Joanna Tucker launched a free kick from right to left that turned into a tough stretch for GC goalkeeper Hannah Baird with several Colts standing in her shadow. The ball tumbled to Galus' feet directly in front of the net.
“One shot. It seems like we're still trying to figure out how to win these games unfortunately,” Bowling said. “We should have put this game away when we were over there (on the original field). Just that one shot. It seems like the story for us.”
West Jessamine (4-1-1) was arguably the strongest opponent for Great Crossing (3-1-3) to date. The Colts are coming off an appearance in the 2022 KHSAA final four.
They scored only the seventh goal against GC all season, but the Warhawks — with only one senior on the field — walked away feeling free from whatever sense of awe they brought into the contest.
“I came in thinking West Jessamine was going to really put it to us,” Bowling admitted. “Then you see them on the field in the first half, and you're thinking, 'No, I think we're taking it to them.' We can't use (the delay) as an excuse, because it's the same for both teams. It's a matter of us doing our thing. I would have loved to finish our game on our home field, but it is what it is.”
Playing on the narrower field at SC and with striker Kaylee Tyson drawing a defensive crowd, Great Crossing's attempts at the equalizer were limited mostly to through balls.
West Jessamine keeper Dani Long and her defense handled those, as well as a smattering of corner kicks and free kicks from the 30-yard range, to seal the Colts' second shutout of the year.
“This was unusual, because we're not used to coming from behind,” Bowling said. “This was a little different. Now we're having to play catch-up.”
GC's closest overtures to a goal were a pair of bending corner kicks from Tyson earlier in the match. Baird made a couple of key saves down the stretch, and four in all, to keep Great Crossing within striking distance.
Great Crossing hosts Sayre and Western Hills this week before the slate ramps up again with Scott County, Lafayette and Boyle County in a three-day span from Sept. 11-14.
“I like how we're progressing. I look at our schedule and I see there isn't any other team that's gonna bother us,” Bowling said. “We can compete with just about anyone, even Lexington schools. I think they have that confidence now, and it's a victory for us, because we go into those games thinking we can win.”
Being on the Cards' turf against a hefty foe also was a nice reminder that both local teams have only one loss on their ledgers near the midway point.
“I'm proud of our Scott County schools, what Scott County's doing and what we're doing,” Bowling said. “We all know we have to go through Lexington, and if we can raise the level of our teams and keep this up, I think we've got something special.”