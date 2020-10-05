Whether you're cooking up a competitive soccer club or a basket full of apple and pumpkin themed goodies to celebrate autumn, the right ingredients can make all the difference.
In their inaugural season, Great Crossing's girls had great attitudes and an undeniable will to win. What the Warhawks lacked a year ago were experience and one or two players whose speed, footwork and instincts could ignite offense in the fluttering of an eye.
Fabulous freshmen Meren Patton and Ally Nowlin have brought that appetite for quick strikes and made the veterans on the roster exponentially more dangerous in the process.
That winning formula was on display once again Saturday afternoon in a 5-0 blanking of Bourbon County, numbers that match GC's spotless record on the season.
“Meren and Ally in the midfield bring new life to it,” GC coach Steve Brown said. “We've had the other pieces for a year, but it was hard to put it all together without that midfield piece. It helps put them in a position where they feel comfortable.
Patton produced her second straight hat trick and her third of a stop-and-go season that's been heavily impacted by COVID-19 plus an unrelated cancellation or two.
Great Crossing also scored on a transition strike by Elisabeth Keenan, its only senior starter, and an own goal fueled by sweeper Kamri Smith's end-to-end hustle and well-placed service from the midfield.
“Kamri Smith's really stepped up to give offense life out of the defense,” Brown said. “At Western Hills she created a goal on offense just by the run that she made.”
Patton put the Warhawks on the board four minutes into the match with a rocket into the lower right corner of the net. Nowlin soon rang the crossbar courtesy of Patton's free kick.
Their presence has opened up a new world for a program that has already matched last season's win total from 18 contests and far exceeded the first campaign's goal total of 21.
“It definitely is (different) when we get to play,” said Brown, whose Warhawks won for the third time since an 18-day quarantine due to the virus.
GC went up 2-0 on Keenan's goal with 17:33 remaining in the first half. Bourbon County's McLain Murphy robbed her chances of a second with a defensive save after Lady Colonels' goalkeeper Molly Bishop raced from the cage to slow the one-versus-one rush.
Kamri Smith, Layne Ogle, Josie Dummer and Emree Schmidt were equally up to the task defensively in front of Shelby Smith and Kamorah Tillman, who shared GC's fourth shutout of the season.
“Our backs have been playing really solid, with a lot of confidence,” Brown said. “We've given oven up one goal on the season. I know what our schedule is, but we have teams that don't want to play us because they don't want to play us, so we're in a pretty good spot. Last year everybody wanted us.”
Madisyn Dodge found Patton with a textbook cross to widen the gap in the return engagement with 28:39 to play. Smith's free kick caromed in off a defender with 15:44 to go, and Patton took advantage of a friendly bounce off the post to net her third with 13:10 left.
“If there's anything missing from this season, it's been a deep bench like some of the Lexington schools are gonna have.,” Brown said. “But if we can get healthy, get in game shape and postseason shape, who knows what kind of run we can make? The first goal is district. We want to first of all stay undefeated. If we stay undefeated, it meets both those goals.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.