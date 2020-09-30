Great Crossing girls’ soccer tightened its grip on the 41st District regular-season lead with an 8-0 whitewashing of Frankfort on the road Wednesday evening.
Meren Patton fashioned four goals and two assists to lead the undefeated Lady Warhawks (4-0 overall, 2-0 district). Brooke Dennard added a hat trick.
Ally Nowlin supplied a goal and an assist, while Madisyn Dodge also collected an assist.
Shelby Smith and Kamorah Tillman combined for the shutout in net.
The Warhawks have outscored their opponents by a 23-1 margin this season.
GC concludes the schedule with a three-game homestand at 4 p,m. Saturday against Bourbon County.
Madison Central (Monday) and Franklin County (Wednesday) also come to town next week. With a win against the Flyers, the Warhawks would clinch the top seed in the district playoffs.