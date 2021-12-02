The popularity of mixed martial arts and the ongoing quest to provide new athletic endeavors for young women have led to exponential growth in female wrestling, and our local community is keeping pace with that trend.
Scott County High School has a team of six girls training this winter in the world’s oldest competitve sport.
That’s up from one or two each year in the past, said SC coach Kirk Theurer, whose goal is to have 20 girls on the team by next season.
With the support of school administration, Theurer has already secured a separate practice facility for the team to utilize as it approaches that milestone.
This past Saturday, SC participated in Central Kentucky’s first-ever all girls’ tournament, held at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.
The showcase featured 75 participants from 17 different schools, with at least four entrants in every weight class.
Elaina Holland, fourth place at 144 pounds, earned the SC girls’ first medal on the mat. Allie Oakley also put up a strong fight against last year’s state runner-up at 113.
Other members of the first official SC girls’ wrestling squad are McKenzie Quinn, Kennedy Kanavy, Zyler McMillian and Leslie Guevara-Ruiz.
