Katy Goins has been hired as the new archery coach for Great Crossing High School. Goins has been an assistant coach for the Georgetown Middle School archery team for three years and will continue coaching there. Goins also started the archery program at Garth Elementary School, which was the last school in the county without an archery program.
Goins had no experience with archery before her son wanted to try it during his sixth grade year: “it was really kind of out of the blue when my oldest came to me and said: ‘hey mom, I want to try archery.’” Goins started coaching the next year and three more of her kids have started participating in archery since, with her daughter, who attends GCHS, qualifying for the state tournament last season.