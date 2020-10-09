Alex Bennett, the first-ever representative for Great Crossing boys' golf at the KHSAA championship, shot 84 in his round Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
The freshman, already a two-time Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference player of the year, was three shots over the cut line.
He earned the trip eight days earlier by finishing third at the Region 9 championship in Lexington.
“Alex struck the ball very well, but the putts just didn't drop for him,” GCHS coach Steven Conley wrote in a Facebook post after the round. “(Neither) Alex nor anyone on our team have any reason to hang their heads. For a young team we accomplished a lot in 2020. It was a great season, and the future of the Warhawk golf team is very bright.”
Great Crossing went 6-1 in conference match play, set new records for nine and 18-hole team scores, and finished fifth in the region tournament.
Both Bennett and Landon Bergman, a sophomore, were named first-team all-conference.
Jay Nimmo of Marshall County won the individual title for the second consecutive year, defeating Rylan Wotherspoon of Cooper in a playoff.
Louisville Trinity won the team championship.