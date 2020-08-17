Job one, ensuring that everyone maintained the best odds of staying healthy. And two, giving 114 players from all over the state a chance to enjoy golf on a sun-drenched Saturday.
Those were the stated goals of the second-annual Scott County Invitational boys’ golf tournament, and the Cardinals passed their test as hosts with flying colors.
SC wasn’t shabby on the course at Cherry Blossom Golf Club, either, finishing ninth in a deep field of 22 schools.
Players from each squad were sequestered in groups of up to five in staggered tee times on holes No. 1 and No. 10 to maximize social distancing.
“Everything I heard from coaches and parents is that they loved the format,” Scott County coach Bryan Flanders said.
Trinity (314) made a triumphant trek back to Louisville after an 11-shot victory over Collins and Shelby County.
Model and West Jessamine rounded out the top five.
SC wound up at 347, only a dozen shots out of the top five.
Senior Ethan Flanders led the Cardinals with an 83, Caden Less, a sophomore, posted one of his best-ever complete rounds with an 84 after a sizzling front nine.
Kyle VanValkenburg and Wyatt Holbrook each carded 90 for Scott County.
Wyatt Merkins, a seventh-grader who earned his first varsity start in a challenge match at practice earlier in the week, turned in a 104.
Competing as an individual, SC’s Blake Ford made a push for top honors on his team before checking in at 87.
Another seventh-grader, Brady Parker, notched a 93, while sophomore Waylon Smith was at 104. Both also were competing in their first varsity festival.
Ethan Loghry of West Jessamine was low medalist. Loghry’s 71 made him the only player in the field under par.
