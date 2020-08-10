Rylea Marcum ended her remarkable junior golf career in style Friday.
Marcum, who starred for the varsity teams at both county high schools, won the American Junior Golf Association Justin Thomas Championship.
The three-day, 54-hole, international event went to a playoff, where Marcum prevailed over Kynadie Adams of Gallatin, Tennessee.
Players from states as far away as California, Arizona and Idaho as well as Canada, Mexico and China were entered in the showcase. It was played on the Harmony Landing course at Big Spring Country Club in Goshen, where PGA star Justin Thomas developed his game.
“What a week!” Marcum wrote on her Facebook page after the victory. “I am so blessed to be the 2020 champion of the AJGA Justin Thomas Junior Championship. I never dreamed I would win an AJGA (title).”
Marcum registered scores of 70, 67 and 73 on the par-71 track.
Thursday’s low round coincided with Marcum’s birthday and included a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 third.
“Not only was this my birthday week, but it was also my last junior tournament before my collegiate career.,” Marcum wrote. “Therefore, to go out with a bang is exhilarating, to say the least.”
Marcum went on to birdie the fourth, sixth and ninth holes for a sizzling 31 on the front side.
Back-to-back bogeys began the back nine, but Marcum rallied with birdies at 12 and 16 to reestablish a two-shot lead going into the final round.
After some early stumbles Friday, Marcum birdied the 16th for the third consecutive day. That snuck her into the tiebreaker after Adams made double-bogey at No. 17 and wound up at 71.
Carly Carter of Eagle, Idaho, and Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario, Canada were the only other players to break par in the tournament. They finished at 1-under 212.
“Congrats to the other girls for playing some great golf on a challenging golf course,” Marcum added. “I would like to thank the AJGA and Justin Thomas for making this tournament a dream come true. Also, thank you to Mike Thomas (club pro and Thomas’ father) and Harmony Landing for allowing us to play at a beautiful course.”
Marcum, who graduated from Great Crossing High School, twice was a third-place finisher in the KHSAA individual championship. She also led Scott County High School to a runner-up team finish her sophomore year.
In 2018, Marcum won the Kentucky Girls’ Junior Amateur on her home course at Cherry Blossom Golf Club.
She has played in a wide spectrum of national events, including multiple PGA Junior Girls’ Championships.
Marcum committed early in her high school career to Western Kentucky University and will move in at the Bowling Green campus later this month.
“I cannot wait to see what’s ahead of me,” she concluded.
