A strong finish to Monday’s opening round has Rylea Marcum of Georgetown in the top half of the field at the 42nd annual North and South girls’ amateur golf championship.
The national tournament is being played at the historic Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
Marcum, who graduated with the inaugural senior class at Great Crossing High School and is signed with Western Kentucky University, played the back nine at even par to finish at 7-over 79.
That placed Marcum in a tie for 28th among the first 69 players in the clubhouse early Monday afternoon, eight shots off the lead.
Grayson Warren of Washington, North Carolina, and Allison Paik of Providence, Rhode Island, were the only players among early tee times to break par at 1-under 71. They were one shot ahead of a three-way deadlock at level par.
Marcum salvaged a solid round with a scintillating finish, making birdie on three of the final five holes, Nos. 14, 16 and 17.
Those offset a bogey at 15. She finished with a par.
That flourish left Marcum with a 36 on the back nine at Pinehurst No. 2 after an erratic start.
Teeing off at 7:27 a.m., Marcum carded a double bogey on the first hole, consecutive bogeys at the second and third, and another double bogey at four.
She settled in quickly thereafter, sinking six consecutive par putts to take a head of steam into the turn.
Marcum made bogey at 11 and 12 before the late surge.
A multi-time all-state performer and the 2018 state girls’ amateur champion, Marcum twice — both her freshman and junior seasons — finished third in the KHSAA state meet while representing Scott County High School.
Three Kentucky players are in the North & South girls’ tournament, which is being run concurrently with the boys at Pinehurst.
Faith Martin, a rising senior at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, is in the hunt after a 3-over 75.
Madison Central graduate Mattie Neeley, signed with Eastern Kentucky, matched Marcum’s 79.
Tuesday’s second round and Wednesday’s final loop of the 54-hole tournament will be played at Pinehurst No. 6.
