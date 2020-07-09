Eighty-five of the best junior golfers in America attacked the No. 6 course at North Carolina’s historic Pinehurst Resort for the second round of the 42nd annual North & South Girls’ Junior Amateur on Tuesday.
None of them shot a better score than Georgetown’s Rylea Marcum, whose sizzling 68 moved her into contention within five shots of the lead going into the final round.
Wednesday started in the same fiery fashion, as Marcum further ignited her title hopes with three consecutive birdies.
There were ups and downs in the home stretch, but Marcum still finished in a terrific tie for 13th.
Marcum carded a 74 in the final loop to go with her opening 79 for a three-day total of 5-over 221.
Amanda Sambach of Davidson, North Carolina won the title with rounds of 74, 69 and 68 for 5-under 211.
“I had a tough start out of the gate on course No. 2, but I got it back the last two days on No. 6,” Marcum said.
The tournament is open to girls 18 and under who have not yet started college.
Marcum, who graduated from Great Crossing High School this spring and will play at Western Kentucky University, birdied the second and third holes Tuesday for a front-nine 34.
The best was yet to come. She sank eagle putts on a pair of par-5s, No. 10 and 15, to highlight an electrifying back nine.
She also birdied 16 and 17 to help offset a double bogey at 12 and bogeys at 13 and 14.
Sambach was the only other player to break 70 in either round after the tournament moved to Pinehurst No. 6.
The annual trip to Pinehurst has been part of an aggressive summer national schedule for Marcum throughout her high school career.
“This tournament has shaped my game for the last four years, and I am glad to have had the opportunity to play in it so many times,” Marcum said. “I hope to be back next year for the North-South Women’s Am.”
Other career highlights for Marcum include a state girls’ amateur championship, won at Cherry Blossom in 2018, and a pair of third-place finishes in the KHSAA individual championship while representing Scott County High School.
She’s made multiple appearances in the Girls’ Junior PGA Championship, including one at Kearney Hill in Lexington.
Two birdies on the back nine Wednesday fueled another charge before Marcum finished with double bogey at 17 and bogey at 18.
Marcum’s flourish in the final two rounds made her the top finisher of three Kentucky players in the event.
Faith Martin of Rockfield, a rising senior at South Warren High School, carded 75-70-77 for 222, leaving her in sole possession of 16th.
Mattie Neeley of Richmond, signed with Eastern Kentucky, went 79-76-78 for 233 and wound up in a tie for 43rd.
