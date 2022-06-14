Golf: Marcum second in Women's Southern Amateur
Rylea Marcum of Georgetown, now starring for the Eastern Kentucky University women's golf program, launched her summer schedule in style with a runner-up finish in her inaugural shot at the Women's Southern Amateur.
The storied event was held not far from home last week at Hunting Creek Country Club in Prospect, just outside of Louisville.
Marcum placed second in both the qualifying round and the match play tournament. She pushed Purdue University standout Inez Wanamarta for the duration before Wanamarta escaped with a 1-up win in Thuesday's title match.
Both players survived a semifinal showdown earlier in the day. Marcum topped No. 11 Abby Newton of Georgia Southern, 5 and 4, while Wanamarta ousted No. 5 Aysis Azarcon of Houston Baptist, 6 and 5.
Marcum's quarterfinal clash Wednesday with No. 7 Michaela Morard, an Alabama native who plays at Southern California, went to a second playoff hole before Marcum pulled out the victory.
Two prior matches proved less stressful for Marcum, who made quick work of Lisa Marie Rudometkin of the University of San Francisco, 5 and 3, and Cailyn Henderson from the University of Indianapolis, 3 and 2.
After a pair of weather delays in the qualifying round, Wanamarta prevailed by shooting 74, with a pair of birdies giving Marcum the edge in a large group at 75.
Second on the EKU roster this past year with a stroke per round average of 74.39, Marcum tied a program record for most rounds played in a season with 36.
She finished 11 of those rounds with a score of par or better, including rounds of 70-68-71 to win the Terrier Intercollegiate on Oct. 25-26, 2021 with a score of 7-under 209.
Marcum also won the Lady Red Wolves Classic with a sensational 54-hole ledger of 11-under 205. That included an EKU-record round of 64, which was the lowest round of the year by a player in the ASUN Conference.
Other season highlights included a first-round 68 and a tie for fourth in the Redbird Invitational and a second-round 70 and eighth-place finish in April's ASUN Championship.
Marcum, a nursing major, also got it done in the classroom and was named to the ASUN All-Academic team.
That followed a 2020-21 campaign in which Marcum started her career at Western Kentucky University, then made the move to EKU and was forced to sit out spring semester due to transfer rules. She finished second in her first collegiate event and was named Conference USA golfer of the week while at Western thanks to a 5-under 211 at the USA Intercollegiate.
In her sensational high school career at Scott County and Great Crossing, Marcum won more than 20 tournament titles. She twice finished third in the state, as a freshman in 2016 and 2018, at the KHSAA individual state championship.
Marcum was the first female junior player to win every age division of the Kentucky Junior Amateur, capped by the 2018 title.
She competed four times in the North & South Junior Amateur in Pinehurst, North Carolina, with a career-best finish of fourth.
As a high school senior, Marcum was ranked top 25 by Junior Golf Scoreboard and Rolex American Junior Golf Association.
Marcum hopes to defend her championship in the Women's Amateur and will have the advantage of hosting that event on her home course at Cherry Blossom from June 20-22.
