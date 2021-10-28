Georgetown's Rylea Marcum won her second consecutive collegiate tournament this week in Spartanburg, South Carolina, while her Eastern Kentucky University overcame a six-shot deficit on the final day to win the Terrier Intercollegiate and also make it back-to-back titles.
Marcum, a sophomore, shot rounds of 70 (-2), 68 (-4) and 71 (-1) for a three-round total of 209 (-7). That ties for the third-lowest 54-hole score in program history. She also captured individual medalist honors at the Lady Red Wolves Classic on Oct. 12, with an 11-under total of 205.
"It feels amazing," said Marcum. "I have always had goals that included winning multiple college events, but I never thought I would have two back-to-back. I firmly believe the key to my success was realizing the amount of support I have from not only my family and friends, but my teammates and coaches as well. I am very grateful to be a part of this amazing team, and I can't wait to keep striving for more."
Added EKU coach Mandy Moore: “Rylea has been so steady the past two events and is playing some fantastic golf.”
Marcum, who won the Kentucky Women's Amateur this summer, was named ASUN women's golfer of the week after her first collegiate title two weeks ago in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
That event saw her set a Colonels' record with a 64 in the opening round.
“One of my biggest goals coming into college golf was to win a few invitationals,” Marcum said. “Little did I know that I had the ability to break the school record.”
Wilshire in PGA Tour event; Van Horne, Sargent carded
Three Scott County stars of recent vintage have continued to chase their pro golf dreams with across-the-board success this fall.
By virtue of his play at a recent Monday qualifier, Kyle Wilshire is competing in this week's PGA Tour event, the Bermuda Championship on the Port Royal Golf Course.
Wilshire teed off at 12:32 p.m. Thursday and was at 2-over through the first four holes. His opening round was not complete at press time.
Also in October, Ashton Van Horne and Billy Sargent made the cut in separate second rounds of qualifying school, earning their provisional cards for the 2022 PGA Korn Ferry Tour.
Both will play in the final round Nov. 4-7 at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.
Players who advance to Final Stage are assured a Korn Ferry Tour card for the following season, and the top 45 finishers (and ties) at final stage are locked into a substantial number of starts in the first part of the following Korn Ferry Tour season.
It is Sargent’s second time earning the distinction.