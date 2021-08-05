Golf had its traditional privilege of teeing off the scholastic season ahead of all other fall sports this week, and the Great Crossing and Scott County boys each took advantage of the opportunity with impressive top-five finishes against a large field in northern Kentucky.
GC shot a school-record 312 and claimed second place in the Mason County/St. Patrick Invitational, held Sunday at Maysville County Club.
SC waited until Wednesday to make its strong debut, posting a score of 311 and a fifth-place result out of 22 teams in the OrthoCincy Invitational, played at A.J. Jolly Golf Course in Alexandria.
Alex Bennett, who recently reclassified as a freshman in the Class of 2025 under the option provided by Senate Bill 128, shot even-par 72 and finished third in the Warhawks’ season opener.
Bennett trailed only medalist Logan Liles of Lewis County, who shot 4-under 68, and runner-up Mason Butler of Mason County at 1-under 71.
GC trailed Mason County by 13 shots in the final rundown but was 11 ahead of third-place St. Henry.
Junior Ashton Cochran carded a 78 for the Warhawks. Senior Jake Caudill and junior Landon Bergman each added an 81 to the total, while sophomore Liam Spurlock shot 91.
Blake Ford, the lone senior in Scott County’s top five, led the Cardinals with a 71 in Campbell County, tying him for fifth in the field.
Junior Caden Less was next in line with a 79, followed by eighth-graders Brady Parker (80) and Wyatt Merkins (91). Wyatt Holbrook, a junior, rounded out the SC quintet with 84.
Great Crossing also competed Monday at the Model Invitational, played at The University Club at Arlington.
Bergman topped the Warhawks with 76. Bennett and Cochran each finished at 81, followed by Caudill at 83 for an aggregate of 323. Spurlock checked in at 91.
GC heads to StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg for the Pikeville Invitational this weekend, while SC plays Monday in the Rocket Invitational at Weissinger Hills.
Warman fourth at KY Open
Scott County’s Justin Warman, who recently turned professional after an NAIA All-American career at Campbellsville University, immediately made his presence felt on that scene by tying for fourth in the Kentucky Open.
Warman registered rounds of 69, 71 and 66 for a three-day total of 10-under 206 in the tournament, held at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Louisville.
He was one of three local pros to finish among the top 15 in the showcase.
Ashton Van Horne, who won the title in 2016, rebounded from an opening-round 73 with matching 68s to win up 7-under 209 and in sole possession of 11th place.
That was two shots ahead of Kyle Wilshire, who tied for 13th after rounds of 69, 70 and 72.
J.B. Williams won the tournament at 13-under 203, one shot ahead of amateur Clay Amlung, making him the first player in the 102-year history of the open to claim the championship three consecutive years.
Sargent makes late surge for top-10 on Forme Tour
Billy Tom Sargent continued the quest to make his mark on the circuits immediately beneath the PGA Tour with a brilliant finish at the Forme Tour Birck Boilermaker Classic, held July 28-31 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
After making a pair of eagles in his third round, Sargent shot the low round of 8-under 64 on the final day, rallying him to a top-10 result.
“Today was much needed,” Sargent said in a Forme Tour press release. “The first three days I played decent but had a lot of mistakes. Today I just came out here and fired at pins. I hit the ball really well and putted well. Just a pretty good day.
“I was kind of having trouble with the driver this week as well as the putter. But I got my driver figured out on the range and then switched putters today and putted a lot better. I’ll probably be sticking with this putter for a little while now.”
