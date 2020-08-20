Scott County High School products Justin Warman and Brody Webb have advanced to the Kentucky Amateur golf tournament next month as a result of their efforts in a hometown qualifier at Cherry Blossom.
Warman, who is one of the top players in the history of the program at Campbellsville University, shot 4-under 68 to win the event on Monday, Aug. 10.
Webb, coming off his freshman season at Morehead State University, carded a 2-under 70, tying him for third.
Fourteen players advanced from the Cherry Blossom qualifier, which is one of seven being played around the state.
The Kentucky Amateur is scheduled for Sept. 9-11 at Lexington Country Club.
Warman, a graduate student at Campbellsville, finished with seven birdies and prevailed by a single stroke over William Molen of Frankfort Country Club.
Webb, who sank four birdies to counter a pair of bogeys, was two shots back along with Brian May.
During his time with the Tigers, Warman celebrated seven tournament wins, including four in a senior season cut short due to COVID-19.
He was ranked 12th in the NAIA in scoring average according to GolfStat. That is the highest-ever ranking for any men’s golfer at Campbellsville.
Warhawks cruise at home, drop close one at Collins
Great Crossing High School boys’ golf split the first two nine-hole matches of its conference season this week.
In Monday’s home opener at Cherry Blossom, the Warhawks cruised to a 163-180 victory over Anderson County.
Landon Bergman led the way for GCHS. The sophomore fired a 1-over 37, good for medalist honors by one shot over freshman teammate Alex Bennett.
Jake Caudill (43), Ashton Cochran (45) and Bryce Bowling (49) rounded out the varsity five for Great Crossing.
GCHS stepped up the level of competition Wednesday, when it headed west on Interstate 64 to take on Martha Layne Collins High School at Shelbyville Country Club.
It was a battle to the final hole before the Titans held on for a 165-168 triumph.
Bennett was outstanding once again with another 38.
Bergman led a tight pack among the remainder of the Warhawks with 42.
Caudill and Connor Smith carded matching rounds of 44 to complete the scoring, just ahead of Cochrna’s 46.
Great Crossing also received strong performances from three players in its next wave.
Robbie Gift and Liam Spurlock both registered 46, while Revan Marcum mustered 52.
