Two county high school stars added to what was a prolific week in local junior golf by winning their respective Bluegrass Golf Tour events Monday at Wild Turkey Trace in Lawrenceburg.
Emma Spencer, who graduated in June from Great Crossing High School and will play at Transylvania University, dominated the girls’ championship flight by six shots.
Kyle VanValkenburg, entering his senior campaign at Scott County High School, carved out a career-best 76 to capture the boys’ medal.
Spencer shot 3-over 74, including birdies on the 14th and 16th holes that pulled her far in front of Louisville’s Alexis Haller.
It was a consistent round for Spencer, who logged no scores higher than five.
Prior to her final season at GCHS, Spencer played an integral role in Scott County’s second-place finish at the KHSAA state meet during her sophomore season of 2017.
Six pars on the front nine and a birdie at 10 helped VanValkenburg build his early advantage.
He buckled down after a double bogey at 13 and a bogey at 14 for four consecutive pars and held on for a one-shot win over Jackson Whitaker of Frankfort.
Other local boys in the field included Landon Bergman, who shot 81 and tied for fourth, Jake Caudill (84) and Connor Smith (93).
Brady Parker of Georgetown also won his division, shooting 86 to lead the boys’ field in the age 12-to-14 bracket.
Another Georgetown boy, Wyatt Merkins, finished fourth in that group with 91.
