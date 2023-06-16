Back in a bygone era when high school athletes didn't specialize in one sport, Tony Wise played soccer, basketball, tennis, baseball and football to the tune of what is likely a Scott County record 15 varsity letters.
Aside from his grown-up passion for coaching basketball, Wise, inducted five years ago into the SCHS Athletics Hall of Fame for those exploits, has gravitated to the lifetime sport that is perhaps more fickle and humbling than all the others added together.
“There are some similarities between golf and coaching. The main difference is coaching I can call timeout, or I can throw an extra defender at a kid who gets hot, or I can go zone, or I can isolate somebody on offense that has foul trouble on their team,” Wise said. “You have all these different ways you can manipulate a game as a coach, whereas golf, you hit a shot, you gotta go play the next one. It doesn't matter where it is.”
Wise, 53, recently played all those shots in scintillating sequence and added another crown jewel accomplishment to his sporting life.
With a bogey-free round of 67 on the Cascades course at Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia, Wise topped a field of 79 and earned one of two automatic qualifying spots in the U.S. Senior Open.
He will share that track with countless legends of the game from June 29 to July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
“I look forward to representing,” Wise said. “To my knowledge, nobody in Georgetown has qualified for the U.S. Senior Open. This is a proud little town. Being somebody who grew up here and has deep, deep roots here, it's exciting.”
Golf's allure and his ever-improving performance in state events and on regional tours were factors in Wise's decision to step aside after a long, successful avocation as a high school basketball coach in Florida and Kentucky, the past seven years at Franklin County High School.
Two summers ago, coming off only the Flyers' second trip to the 11th Region semifinals in more than a quarter of a century, Wise decided to walk away.
“Anybody that knows me knows how much effort that I put into my golf game. It's one of the reasons that I got out of coaching,” Wise recalled. “Two years ago I went to Chattanooga to try to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open. I shot even, missed a playoff to go and qualify by two shots. It was that point I kind of went, hold on a second. On that particular day I'm beating guys that have won millions and millions of dollars. That's an 18-hole qualifier. Anything can happen in 18 holes. It's not a four-day tournament. That kind of got my attention.”
Wise, whose father was a principal at Southern Elementary and a Division I college basketball official, estimates that he spent the lion's share of every summer inside a gym since he was two or three years old.
“That's all I ever wanted to do,” Wise said. “It was about a month after that qualifier. We had a series of summer games, and I remember calling my wife and saying I don't want to go. It was raining, so it wasn't because I wanted to go play golf. I just said, ‘I don't feel the fire to go. I don't want to be there.’ Coaching is what I do. It's not who I am. It never has been. If I had stayed, it wouldn't have been fair to the kids, wouldn't have been fair to the community.”
At that point, Wise was a year past the age threshold for most senior golf events.
“Last summer I got involved with playing some events on this amateur players' tour which is growing like wildfire, and we're playing all these different courses,” Wise said. “We played French Lick in Indiana. We played the No, 1 public course in Pennsylvania. We played Deer Run two weeks after the tour was there. I could go on and on. My appetite really got fed for wanting to play tournament golf.”
Wise made another bid to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open in 2022.
“Played like absolute garbage,” he said. “I eagled the last hole to break 80, shot 78, but that's golf.”
Four days before this year's qualifier, Wise went to Ashland in his bid to qualify for the Kentucky Amateur.
That round started with promise and veered south in the home stretch.
“I'm plus-one through 13, cruising right along. I drive into a divot on 14, make bogey. I go triple, triple, par, bogey, so I played the last five holes at 8-over and missed the cut,” Wise said. “I hadn't played the place at Ashland in eight years, and it probably cost me easily five shots.”
That experience was still fresh in Wise's mind when he traveled Monday to the site of the Senior Open qualifier on Wednesday.
He arrived on a showery afternoon and saw little to no competition for real estate on the course.
“I'd already planned on going up there on Monday, and then when I got there and saw where it had rained, I just had the whole course to myself,” Wise said. “On those one-day qualifiers, everybody comes and plays on Tuesday. Then it becomes an actual round of golf, where you've got guys behind you and you've got to keep playing. There was one hole Monday where I hit six, seven tee shots. I had that luxury, and it absolutely paid off.”
Wise played for about five hours and put that local knowledge to use in the round of a lifetime.
“In the qualifier I missed one green to the right, and two other ones I missed short. One spun off the green, and one was just short. The greens sloped back to front,” he said. “You have to stay in the moment, but you've also got to think ahead. It's very similar to coaching in that aspect. But it's all you. You really don't play against anybody else unless it's match play. If it's stroke play, you play against the course and yourself, which to me makes golf the greatest game that's ever been invented. It's just fascinating.”
Wise dabbled with the game in his teenage years, even if he never found room for it on his itinerary in an official capacity.
“A buddy of mine would always go down to Longview and play growing up,” Wise said. “It's something we kinda did. In high school we didn't specialize. You play those other sports, it develops other skills, plain and simple.”
That experience and possibly his reputation as an athletic jack-of-all-trades earned Wise an invitation to play varsity golf at Georgetown College.
“A couple of my buddies said, 'Why don't you play on the golf team? We're not very good. We have a good time.' I had a mismatched set and went out there and kind of played,” Wise said. “Had no idea what I was doing. Never had lessons. Had a baseball 10-finger grip, everything.”
It cultivated enough love of the game that Wise embarked on a career in the golf industry after moving to Florida in 1993.
“I started playing with guys that had played on mini tours and stuff, so they started teaching me this and that. Finally got my own clubs. Then I got into coaching after that, but I still would play golf in the summer and might play an event or two here and there,” Wise said. “It's only here in the last 10 years that I have started to really get a fire and desire for it.”
That decade has demanded more of Wise than any of his past stick-and-ball endeavors.
“It's the one sport that I have by far worked the hardest at. I think it's just fascinating, the different ways you can practice like your short game, because there's so many crazy shots that are gonna come up,” Wise said. “You would think on a seven-mile long tract of land it wouldn't come to inches, but it does. It's just a fascinating game to me and one you will never figure out.”
And sometimes you balance that skill and savvy with a shred of good fortune.
Wise was in the heart of a clean, consistent round when he sliced his drive on No. 12 at Cascades, a par-5 that might have yielded an eagle putt for a guy fitter than most men his age.
“It hits probably 30, 40 feet up in these bushes and rocks and trees, then somehow hits something and ricochets all the way back down into the rough,” Wise said. “They all average out.”
Back-to-back birdies at the start of the round helped Wise keep a promise to himself that he would abandon his habit of checking the scoreboard on his phone.
After his near-disaster on 12, the next hole was where Wise hit his litany of drives through the mist on Monday while learning the lay of the land.
“Hit it in the trees anyway, and I couldn't tell where it ended up. I'm thinking if I'm able to chip out I'll be OK, because 16 and 17 are both par-5s and both reachable in two,” Wise said. “So I think now's the time I need to look to see where I am to see if I need to be aggressive or not aggressive on this shot. If I'm in the mix, maybe I need to lay up.
“I see that I'm ahead by one shot. I scroll, and the lowest score that I see on the course is plus-three. I keep scrolling and see some guys that hadn't entered their scores. But I know this course is playing hard. I'm in a really good spot here.”
Wise addressed his ball, hit it through an alley onto the green and completed his scramble for par.
After making another par, Wise landed his ball on the fringe at the par-3, 215-yard, downhill No. 15.
“Thirty feet away, and I make it,' Wise said. “That is when I was like, 'Uh oh. I think things just got real here.' I'm up by two.”
He took a conservative approach — again, contrary to his nature — and took his time getting to consecutive par-5s at 16 and 17.
“I've worked too hard and played too well to do something stupid,” Wise said. “It's painful to lay up with a pitching wedge or a gap wedge when you know you can make it there distance-wise.”
Wise punctuated his round with a downhill, 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole.
“When that went in, my whole body went numb,” Wise said. “I'm ahead of guys who have made millions of dollars on tours around the world. I think if somebody shoots 5-under here today, the heck with it. They can have it. But I really felt good that two people weren't gonna beat my score.”
He joined the gallery overlooking the home hole and tried to determine his fellow players' fate by their body language while doing his best to remain calm.
“My phone is absolutely ready to explode like a hand grenade, so I'm trying to answer those people while staying in the moment,” Wise said. “It was a surreal experience. There's really no other way to describe it.”
The other qualifier was a professional. Wise's 67 made him both overall winner and low amateur.
“Ever since that happened, it's been an absolute whirlwind,” Wise said. “My wife and I drove home, our 26th anniversary. We didn't celebrate it last year because we had a kid who graduated high school and one who graduated college. So she and I went on a vacation, which we hadn't done in years. I'm not sure my car hit the interstate on the way home.”
Between interviews from news outlets and congratulatory words from friends, neighbors and even the mailman, Wise hasn't had much time to let the victory sink in. Family and friends will accompany him in droves to the next step of the journey.
“I got asked what's gonna happen when you get on that first tee and hear your name, Tony Wise from Georgetown, Kentucky? I'm like, man, I'm gonna be smiling ear to ear. I'm just gonna enjoy the moment. Are you kidding me? This may never happen again, so why not?” Wise said, “Now that's easy for me to say. When there's 1,000 people standing on the first tee, that's probably gonna be a little different.”
The highs and lows of golf mirror his experiences on the sidelines. If anything, they are even more of a roller-coaster ride.
It's a thrill of the chase that will almost surely keep Wise captivated well into his athletic twilight years.
“When I was a young coach, I hated losing more than (I loved) winning,” Wise said. “I learned to enjoy the process of getting there. I've done that as I coached later and with my golf.”
To put the prestige of the U.S. Senior Open into perspective, consider its list of past champions.
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Gary Player jump out. Padraig Harrington is the defending winner.
“The goal is to be low amateur and make the cut,” Wise said. “If you're low amateur, you get exempt to next year. I think that's pretty good.”
Wise will travel June 24, and yes, amid all the red carpet treatment and laughs with his loved ones, he will find time to play that all-important practice round.
“I'm going to play two, one with a caddy and one without,” he said. “It's going to be just an epic experience. We're super excited just to do something really fun and really special together. Can't wait.”