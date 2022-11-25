For the first time in its brief history, Great Crossing boys’ basketball will face the full burden of expectations that come with being a talent-laden team from Georgetown.
Coming off a trip to the 11th Region semifinals and an appearance in the championship game at the state’s most prestigious summer tournament, GC is touted as the region favorite and a consensus top-10 team overall.
Four returning starters are all sophomores, so the future is both bright and now. Coach Steve Page knows perhaps his most challenging task is managing all the emotions that accompany those press clippings.
“There’s no easy games in the 11th Region. The kids need to realize that,” Page said. “We’re not gonna sneak up on anybody this year.”
Great Crossing hadn’t even escaped the 41st District until last winter, when it cruised to the title before beating Madison Central in overtime at regions.
Henry Clay administered a lesson about the importance of defense in March. The Devils turned the tables on a close loss late in the regular season to eliminate the Warhawks.
“If we get a little more on-the-ball pressure, work a little harder. Ultimately their goals are high, lofty goals, but the only way we can get there is on the defensive end,” Page said. “We’re not gonna be able to out-score somebody in the postseason. The game starts slowing down a little bit, and we’re gonna have to defend.”
GC flaunts two of the top players in the state in NCAA Division I prospects Malachi Moreno and Vince Dawson III.
Moreno, a 6-foot-11 center, already wields a flurry of Big 10 scholarship offers. He averaged a double-double last season, and twice in his career the big man has produced a triple-double with 10 or more blocked shots.
He alters the game at both ends of the floor by luring a crowd and creating open shots and lanes for Dawson, Gage Richardson, Junius Burrell and fellow 6-7 big man Jeremiah Godfrey.
“Malachi has improved on the block, so he’s drawing attention,” Page said. “We tell ‘em all the time let’s throw it in, play through Malachi a lot. He’s not a black hole down there. He’s gonna find the open man if he gets double-teamed, so spot up.”
Dawson carved up the North Laurel defense like a hot knife through butter to the tune of 29 points in a top-10 scrimmage.
The explosive wing also has a knack for the big moments, having led GC to wins just inside the buzzer at home against Western Hills and Henry Clay last year.
GC expects Richardson, who nailed 45 percent of his 3-point tries last season, to become an even more multifaceted player after a growth spurt.
“Tre (Dawson) is obviously gonna take a step up. We compare Gage last year to Tre two years ago,” Page said. “Tre took a huge step up last year, and we kind of expect that same thing out of Gage this year. We did picture day and measured and weighed the kids, and I didn’t realize he’d gotten to 6-foot-4.”
Burrell is a three-year starter at point guard, and Godfrey has built upon the flashes of brilliance he displayed as a spot starter a year ago.
Christian Martin gives the Warhawks another sophomore with multiple varsity season under his belt off the bench. And the only senior in the entire program is DeJohn Blunt, a lockdown defender who also was a double-digit scorer for Bourbon County a year ago.
“Honestly I think we have seven starters. The problem is we can only start five. The kids think more of the starting thing than I necessarily do. I can change it up a lot,” Page said.
“To play the way we want to play, they’re gonna be going up and down, so we’re gonna need that many guys.”
A second senior transfer, Trey Skaggs from Madison Central, left the team in preseason.
GC challenged itself against two top-10 foes in its scrimmage slate, traveling to Louisville for a physical battle with Western before hosting UK signee Reed Sheppard and North Laurel.
“My toughest job this year is probably to keep kids happy, keep ‘em cohesive, understanding at the end of the day that team success will lead to their individual success,” Page said.
There will be few breaks in a regular-season schedule that opens with two more top-10 opponents, Covington Catholic and Ashland Blazer, in the first week.
“We’ve got loads of talent. If we won 27, I would probably feel pretty good, because that means we’re playing deeper,” Page said. “We won 24 in the regular season last year. If we won 20 against this schedule it would be a heck of a season, so 27 puts us at Rupp. If they can do better than we did last year, that just shows we’re a true state contender, but we’re way away from that right now.”
Great Crossing boys
Coach: Steve Page (fourth year).
Assistant coaches: Chris Evans, Freddie McCoy, Vince Dawson Jr., Tamron Manning.
Last season: 29-7, 41st District champions, 11th Region semifinalist.
Returning players: Junior – Jeremiah Godfrey, 6-7 forward (6.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Jaylen Warren, 5-10 guard; Sophomores – Vince Dawson III, 6-5 wing (15.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Malachi Moreno, 6-11 center (11.9 ppg, 12.0 rpg); Junius Burrell, 5-9 point guard (10.9 ppg); Gage Richardson, 6-4 guard (7.9 ppg, 53 3-pointers); Christian Martin, 6-0 guard (3.3 ppg); Jamari Mason 5-11 point guard.
Key losses: Tye Schureman (5.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 35 3-pointers), Carson Walls (4.9 ppg), Tyquan Stakelin (2.8 ppg).
Promising newcomers: Senior - DeJohn Blunt, 6-3 guard (11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg at Bourbon County); Sophomore – Blake Bailey, 5-10 guard; Javontae Dean, 6-1 guard.
Mark your calendar: Dec. 1 Covington Catholic, Dec. 3 vs. Ashland Blazer, Dec. 7-10 Billy Hicks Classic, Dec, 16-19 King of the Bluegrass, Dec. 28-30 Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Jan. 5 at George Rogers Clark, Jan. 7 vs. Scott County, Jan. 13 vs. Madison Central, Jan. 21 vs. Moore at SC, Jan. 28 vs. Lexington Catholic at Franklin County, Feb. 7 at Henry Clay, Feb. 16 vs. Oldham County.
Junior varsity: Junior – Isaac Taylor (6-2 center); Carter Dotson (6-3 guard); Sophomores – Levi Comp (6-2 forward), JuJu Hill (5-9 guard), Connor McIntosh (6-1 guard), Ryan Payne (6-0 forward), Brody Pensinger (6-2 guard).
Frosh: Freshmen – Bartley Brenson (5-9 guard), Jeremiah Clark (6-0 wing), Xavier Clay (5-10 wing), Kamron Harris (6-0 center), Jacob Ison (5-10 guard), Hunter Moody (5-9 guard), Jabron Stokley (5-8 guard); Eighth grade – Miles Johnson (5-7 guard), Jordan Koonce (5-11 forward), Anderson Owens (6-1 center), Graham Swartz (5-10 guard); Seventh grade – Aslam Ismail (5-5 guard), Brody Ison (5-5 guard), Brady Orem (6-4 center).