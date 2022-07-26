The Great Crossing High School Boys’ Golf team placed third in the Gibson Bay Classic on July 22. The tournament was the team’s first competition of the 2022 season. The team shot a 309, narrowly beaten by George Rogers Clark with 307 and Bethlehem with 296. There were 12 teams participating in the classic. The Warhawks were led by freshman Brady Parker with a 3-over-75. Alex Bennet shot 4-over-76, Landon Bergman and Ashton Cochran shot 6-over-79, and Revan Marcum rounded out the team with an 86.
The tournament was held at the Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond and teed off at 9 a.m. While the temperature was hot, especially toward the later rounds, skies were clear, and there was a brisk breeze at times, enough to complicate some holes. Only two golfers out of the 65 participants shot under par.