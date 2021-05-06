Great Crossing continued its impressive inaugural boys’ track and field season with a pair of team victories Saturday at Harrison County and Wednesday at Bourbon County.
GC defeated host Harrison by a margin of 132-114 to win on the weekend. Estill County (94) was third, while Scott County (83) tied Garrard County for fourth.
In Wednesday’s meet, the Warhawks nosed out Harrison County once again, 97.5 to 89, with Montgomery County (88) a close third. Rowan County (79), Bourbon County (65.5) and Scott County (65) followed.
The two local programs battled for second place in Saturday’s girls’ meet, with SC (94.5) holding off GC (91) for runner-up honors behind Notre Dame (125).
It was the Warhawks second with 71 points behind victorious Bourbon County (143) on Wednesday. Montgomery County (69), Rowan County (63) and Scott County (56) completed the top five.
Isaac Moore swept the two hurdle events and Aiden Bailey won the 3,200 meters to anchor Great Crossing’s midweek boys’ triumph. The Warhawks also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
SC received wins from Bryce Chisley in the 100 and 400, Tyler Walker in the 800 and Bradley Coyle in the 1,600.
For the GC girls, Achaia Griggs’ victory in discus proved crucial. Ally Nowlin (100, 200) and Kaylynn Middleton (shot put, discus) also each scored in a pair of events. The Warhawks were second in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Kiya Allen led Jala Trent in a one-two sweep of the long jump for SC. The Cards also won the 4x100.
In addition to another sweep of the hurdles by Moore and wins in all four relays Saturday, GC got a big lift from its distance delegation. Carter Russell and Jake Swicegood went one-two in the mile, while Swicegood won the 3,200 with Bailey second. Russell (800) and Kalib Perry (100) also had runner-up runs.
Chisley cranked out wins in the 100 and 200 for SC, and he was fourth in the 400. Coyle won the 800 and was second at 400.
Erin Luckett anchored the Lady Cards’ second-place effort with a sweep of the 800 and 1,600. Trent topped the triple jump, and SC also ruled the 4x200.
Elise Edison, winner of the 400 and second in the 200, led GC’s girls. Griggs (shot put, discus), Ashlyn Colcord (hurdles) and Madison Lamb (800, 1,600) all cashed points in multiple events.
