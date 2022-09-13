Some major college recruits choose to announce their intentions at a school assembly or a press conference for the local media.
Great Crossing defensive end Oryend Fisher decided to reveal his plans only to his Warhawk teammates and coaches on Thursday afternoon. He explained to the group that they were the ones responsible for his development as a player and person and the 10 NCAA Division I scholarship offers his GC career provided.
They returned the love with hoots, hollers and hugs after Fisher's 99-second commitment video ended with him sporting a West Virginia University uniform.
“My freshman year I really didn't play much. I almost quit, Just one position change, one chance I got I had to take advantage of it, so I'm really grateful for all that,” Fisher said. “Can't say I saw this coming though. The school, the coaches, it's a phenomenal job they've all done here.”
West Virginia won out over fellow Power 5 programs Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt as well as Marshall, Memphis, Akron, Central Michigan, Kent State and Eastern Kentucky.
Fisher, whose 6-foot-6, 205-pound frame makes him a D1 prototype on the edge of the defensive line or at linebacker, is an athlete whose natural gifts are expected to blossom with college weight training and dietary options in his repertoire. He said the Mountaineers' tendency to blend those two defensive positions made them an attractive option.
“It wasn't a hard decision at all. The staff down there just makes me feel at home, and the game plan they have for me, I feel like it's gonna be phenomenal. It's gonna be something that the college world will be shocked to see,” Fisher said. “They have me at an outside linebacker/edge rusher hybrid. They call it bandit, and I think it's a great fit for me personally. That's also one of the reasons I chose the school.”
West Virginia's rural setting in a city of 30,000 not far from the Maryland state line also caught Fisher's eye.
“Morgantown really feels like home,” Fisher said. “People overlook it and say it's just hills and stuff. It was home. I really loved the people, the coaching staff, all that. It's just really amazing.”
There is a strong Kentucky connection.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is a Boyle County native who played at UK from 1998 through 2000 and was an assistant coach with the Wildcats in 2013 and 2014.
“The way they run their program, it just felt like home, even to me,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “They love the kid. We love him. I think it's a really good fit for him based on their defensive schemes and what they want to use him for.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.