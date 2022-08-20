Three summers ago, Great Crossing football encountered mountains that no other program in Kentucky was forced to scale that season. Chief among those obstacles: Where to practice and lift weights, followed by how to simply survive as freshmen and sophomores competing against nearly grown men.
With all the infrastructure in place, now those hills are decked out in the autumn colors of orange and red. District rivals Frederick Douglass and Scott County were the only opponents to defeat the Warhawks a year ago. While that still suggests steep elevation, the climb is attainable enough that nobody's laughing anymore when GC brings it up.
“We continue to have a bad taste in our mouth from our last game, a couple of games last season. We want to overcome those challenges this season,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “We want to win a district championship. I think that's a goal every team wants to have.
“In order to do that, you've got to beat Scott County and you've got to beat Frederick Douglass, and also win those games that you're supposed to, win at home. If you can do those things you put yourself in a position to have a good opportunity.”
Great Crossing — which lost twice to SC by a touchdown or less in 2021 — takes aim at the powers-that-be in season four with six returning starters on offense, five on defense and a host of other proven performers that contributed to a school-record eight wins.
Defense, led by Kentucky and Louisville target Oryend Fisher on the edge and hard-hitting senior linebackers Pilot Lukacsko and Cayden Allen, could be the Warhawks' calling card once again.
“I loved our defense from last year, but we have a good defense this year as well,” Lukacsko said. “We do have people that have to step up and take leadership. We have guys this year that will do just fine, and I have complete faith in them as well.”
Fisher logged 11½ of Great Crossing's 35 quarterback sacks a year ago, numbers that put the Warhawks near the top of both the individual and team categories in Class 5A.
His presence helped the now-graduated Will Frazier enjoy a breakout year and should ease the transition for junior first-year starters Clay Spradlin, Jesse Shaddix and Ethan Harris in the trenches.
“It's surreal building your team up from nothing to something,” Fisher said of the GC defense that didn't allow more than a single touchdown to four of the first five opponents. “I like to see their efforts and how they're gonna grow this season.”
Isaiah Johnson, Drake Byrd and Tyris Cobbins comprise what promises to be a play-making secondary.
Zach Morris rounds out the linebacker corps and also is penciled in as the starting fullback. Allen was thrust into a similar two-way role last season when the Warhawks' top two running backs went down with season-ending injuries in August.
“We found that we had more running backs on our team than maybe what we thought at first,” Bowling said of the by-committee approach. “We try to keep our guys playing one way, but at the end of the day you've got to have your best options on the field.”
Jakeece Patterson is back from the injured list and poised to take over as the featured back, although Johnson and Allen provide depth and toughness.
GC also returns its quarterback, Gabe Nichols, off a junior campaign in which he threw for a school-best 1,288 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“Gabe had a great first season as starter, developed each game,” Bowling said. “He can throw the ball. He can spin it pretty well, and we've got a couple of weapons that we can stretch the field and blow the top off and do some things in the passing game.”
Nichols has been surrounded by receivers who can soar and go get the ball where defenders can't, none more notable than Zackarrey Kelley's No. 1 on ESPN's Top 10 touchdown grab.
Kelley is back, and the addition of multi-sport standout DJ Blunt as a transfer could help compensate for Kalib Perry's graduation to the University of Tennessee. Jacob Johnson and Jerrius Patterson, Javontae Dean and Byrd add to the arsenal on the flanks.
Of course, with seniors Kevin O'Doherty, Zac Coogle and Chucky Wilson leading the charge up front, GC has some freedom of choice when it comes to the pass/run balance.
“I think we're set up a little bit more for success in the running game. We're replacing two starting offensive linemen, but these guys got a lot of experience last season as well,” Bowling said. “In our two scrimmages we've been able to maintain the running game and do what we want. We're gonna take each week game by game and see what puts our kids in the best position to be successful.”
Joaquin Solis and Caden Helton rounded out the starting offensive line.
After progressing from one win to three to eight, the next natural step is a deep playoff run.
That would mean pushing aside two long-standing blocks of granite, but the Warhawks feel they've invested enough sweat equity to be in that conversation.
“You grow up together and everybody becomes a family,” Lukacsko said. “You start a new culture. We started from the ground up and have been building to get better and to get where we are today.”
Non-district road trips to North Oldham, East Jessamine and Collins will test GC, but the Warhawks already have faced two Class 6A preseason opponents — North Hardin and Madison Central — who compare favorably to almost every rival on the slate.
“This senior group, a lot of those guys were thrown into the fire their freshman and sophomore years at the varsity level, and they've been through that,” Bowling said.
“Now they're seniors. Seeing this group and how they've developed and matured as leaders, they're a tight-knit group and they're a fun group. They drive me nuts at times, but they know when it's business it's business.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.