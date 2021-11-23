Youth usually gets served on the high school basketball court. Sometimes it just takes a while.
Great Crossing girls' hoop debuted its program two seasons ago without a senior in the usual starting lineup, not to mention a freshman and two eighth-graders in the regular rotation.
Last winter, one in which COVID-19 took its toll on the Warhawks and lowered their flight trajectory after a promising start, GC still didn't showcase an overwhelming cadre of upperclassmen.
Time will tell if the third season is the charm, but at the very least, Great Crossing won't be wide-eyed or tripped up by any element of surprise.
“I'm excited about this team,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We've got experience. We've got height. We've got athleticism. We've got shooters. It's Season 3.0, so it's time for us to make some noise in this region.”
Back-to-back runner-up finishes to perennial power Franklin County in the 41st District and losses to Scott County (2020 semifinals) and Madison Southern (2021 quarterfinals) at the 11th Region tournament have taught the Warhawks what to expect.
Now they're the veteran outfit, flaunting four third-year starters along with a battle-tested bench that has closed the gap within its own camp.
“There's some kids that had to be thrown into the fire early, because they were young and we had no choice,” Wilson said. “They're slowly getting around to getting into it, but they've got just as much experience as some of the other ones. They know what to expect and know what to expect from me. I've coached some of these kids since sixth grade, so I really know them well.”
Senior guard Timothi Williams, a familiar face in the region since she started as an eighth grader on Frederick Douglass' inaugural team in 2017-18, is the spoon that stirs the dish for GC.
Normally, the loss of a 1,000-point scorer and heart-and-soul performer such as Braylee McMath — now at NCAA Division II Christian Brothers University — would be a step backward for any program.
With Williams, the Warhawks have a level-headed leader who can both distribute the ball and slash to the basket and pick up where her predecessor left off.
“Just the athleticism she brings to the team. She can shoot the ball. She can score at will. She can drive,” Wilson said. “She does a lot. It's hard to (defend) somebody like Timmi. Her unselfishness gets everybody else involved in it. We've got a lot of kids out there that can shoot the three. When you scout us, you can't just shut down one person. There's several kids you've got to shut down.”
Williams led Great Crossing in scoring (15.4 points per game) last year while second on the roster in steals and rebounds and third in assists.
The Warhawks also welcome back their second-most prolific 3-point shooter, Rachel Smith (32 makes from beyond the arc), their leading rebounder in Ava Schureman (5.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg), and six-footer Raegan Barrett (8.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
Barrett and Smith enter their junior season, while Schureman is still only a sophomore.
“We've got some size, some big girls inside,” Wilson said. “We spent time in the spring and fall hitting the weights hard. I think overall we're stronger and more physical. We've got to stay mentally tough now, and I think we'll be all right.”
That being said, GC has been at its most explosive through its first two seasons while creating havoc with defensive pressure and getting Williams to the rim, both in transition and out of half-court sets.
“She's got pretty much the green light. If she's got one-on-one, go, Wilson said. “If she's got the step on somebody, we like her to go. We'll spread it around. They'll all get theirs.”
Sophomore Olivia Tierney is the likely replacement for McMath in the starting lineup after exhibiting flashes of brilliance the past two years and in preseason. Tierney made one spot start as a freshman and shot 37 percent from 3-point range on the season.
Senior Leila Custard, junior Kaylee Ray and freshman Chapel Brown are among those who have paid their varsity dues and should give GC's roster a deeper look.
A year ago, Great Crossing held opponents beneath 40 percent from the field and were more than plus-two in the turnover category. The coach would like to ramp up those numbers even more in the Warhawks' favor.
“Our biggest focus is defense,” Wilson said. “If we can communicate, I think it'll solve probably 50 percent of our problems on defense.”
A decreasing inability to play that pace — due largely to circumstances beyond their control — relegated the Warhawks to six losses in their final seven games after a 10-2 start to season two.
“Last year we started out I thought with a bang. Then we had a couple kids get COVID, and it was like an up-and-down roller coaster after that,” Wilson said. “We really couldn't get that back. Some kids didn't have the same stamina they had early in the year.
“We like to get up and down the court. We're trying to get them to move the ball, pass the ball, share the ball more, play more together, communicate better offensively and defensively. If we can do that, execute our offense, play solid defense, rebound the ball better, I think we can make some noise in this region.”
Great Crossing is still chasing one of the area's top teams, Franklin County, in the 41st District. The Warhawks will face the Flyers at the Toyota Classic, one of three Decembers tournaments they willl play to tune up for the meat of the schedule.
George Rogers Clark, Frederick Douglass, Christian Academy Louisville and Anderson County are among the other state contenders on the slate.
“It starts with our district. We've got Franklin County there, and they're always going to be tough,” Wilson said. “Our first goal is to be district champs, then regional champs, and then see what happens in state when we get there. We always want to set our goals high and achieve those.”
