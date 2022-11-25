There wasn’t any mystery what pace and tactics Great Crossing girls’ basketball would employ when Matt Walls took over prior to its fourth season.
Walls, a star of Scott County’s 2007 KHSAA boys’ championship team, cut his teeth on the court under the shadow of a name that is synonymous with hoops in this community.
Instead of calling those tendencies to run, press and score at will “red heat,” you can simply refer to it as a green wave or blue flame.
“It’s gonna be like the old Billy Hicks style,” Walls said. “We’re gonna try to get it up and down as fast as we can. We’re gonna trap.”
After his playing days were over, Walls was an understudy to Chris Briggs at Georgetown College and Steve Page with the Great Crossing boys’ program.
To help in his transition after taking over from the Lady Warhawks’ inaugural skipper, Glenn Wilson, Walls has brought longtime mentor Dudley Mattingly along for the ride.
“I love it. We’ve got a good group of girls,” Walls said. “Trying to transition from one style to the next is a work in progress, but we’re starting to get it, and once we do it’ll be good.”
A trio of fourth-year starters and another three-year component of that lineup also should help ease that transition.
Senior shooting guard Rachel Smith, senior center Raegan Barrett and versatile, scrappy junior Ava Schureman have been at the front of GC’s rotation since day one in 2019-20.
Junior guard Olivia Tierney developed into one of the Warhawks’ most consistent scorers over the past two seasons.
“It always helps having that experience, especially with our younger girls,” Walls said. “The younger girls can feed off those older girls. The older girls can kind of help the younger ones along.”
Smith appears healthy after struggling with concussions throughout her career and is one of the most dangerous outside shooters in the 11th Region.
Barrett took a big step in last year’s 41st District tournament, where GC was runner-up to Franklin County for the third time, and is an ace foul shooter if the Warhawks can find a way to get her the ball.
Schureman plays hard all the time with rebounding numbers that match her scoring.
Of course there has been a time of adjustment to the new regime for that crew.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, just trying to get those expectations and be consistent with those,” Walls said. “I think they’re just now starting to figure out what we want and how we want to play. The past couple weeks have been really good.”
Great Crossing also welcomes back three of last year’s top reserves in Chapel Brown, Kennedy Harrison and Kaylee Ray.
Brown brings explosiveness to the backcourt, Harrison a knack for grabbing rebounds and Ray an aggressive, senior presence.
Look deeper down the Warhawks’ roster and you won’t find all that many players who have been through the varsity battles. In fact, a hefty percentage of the high school roster is comprised of middle school players.
Don’t expect all of them to wait in line, either. Just as Schureman started in eighth grade, others will follow in those footsteps and garner important minutes.
“We’ve got some seventh and eighth grade girls that are gonna come off the bench for us on varsity,” Walls said. “I think most of our JV team is freshmen and middle schoolers, so getting that experience will definitely help them grow. The future’s bright.”
The new leader said that is by design, as a coach never wants an empty cupboard once the players who have built the program have moved on.
“As I was telling the coaches, it’s like putting one big puzzle together,” Walls said. “You don’t want to put all your seniors up top and have your little ones (elsewhere), so we’re trying to plug some kids in where it will help the grow as players.”
GC will have plenty of time to put down new roots in its gym, as the Warhawks won’t be leaving often in the opening month of the season.
“I think we have a really hard schedule for our group. The good thing is we have our first seven games here,” Walls said. “For them to get comfortable here in the building, that always helps.
“I’m excited. Once we get going, mid-January and February, I think we could be a team to watch out for.”
Over the first three years, Great Crossing has been notable for both winning and losing streaks. The past two seasons have gotten off to a promising start, only to fade out when the schedule grew challenging down the stretch.
Walls has challenged himself to change that mentality.
“I think it’s a matter of just being consistent,” he said. “When you have good days, you can’t be complacent. You have to string together good days. You have to string together good games. Hopefully we can get there by February.”
As always, GC, which reached the 11th Region semifinals in its first season before bowing out in the quarterfinals each of the past two winters, knows specifically who stands in its way.
“They’re always tough, not only district but in the region. Everybody’s looking to Franklin County,” Walls said. “Coach (Joey) Thacker does a great job. They always have a good team. That’s what we’re striving to be like.”
Walls hopes to grow into a mentor beyond basketball for his players.
“Like I’ve told so many people, I just want to be here to help, help these kids grow, help them learn,” he said. “I want to help them achieve their basketball dreams, but just help them along the way in whatever they want to do after this.”
Great Crossing girls
Coach: Matt Walls (first year).
Assistant coaches: Candace Walls, Dudley Mattingly, Anthony Adkins, Marcia Ward.
Last year: 14-15, 41st District runner-up; 11th Region quarterfinalist.
Returning players: Seniors – Raegan Barrett, 6-0 forward (7.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg. 84.3% FT), Rachel Smith, 5-7 guard (11.2 pg, 45 3-pointers, 80.8% FT), Kaylee Ray, 5-7 guard; Juniors – Ava Schureman, 5-10 guard/forward (7.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Olivia Tierney, 5-8 guard (9.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 26 3-pointers); Sophomores – Chapel Brown, 5-7 guard (3.8 ppg), Kennedy Harrison, 6-0 forward (1.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Meredith Turner, 5-6 guard; Eighth grade – Adrianna Brown, 5-4 guard.
Key losses: Timothi Williams (13.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 40 3-pointers), Leila Custard (3.3 ppg).
Promising newcomers: Sophomore – Jaidyn Boggs (5-7 guard); Freshmen – Kennedy Ison (5-7 guard), Claire Tierney (5-8 guard); Eighth grade – Maya Custard (5-7 guard); Seventh grade – Kendall Kearney (5-0 guard).
Mark your calendar: Nov. 28 vs. Scott County, Dec. 1 vs, George Rogers Clark, Dec 6-10 Billy Hicks Classic, Dec. 21-23 Gateway Classic at Montgomery County, Dec, 28-30 Ray Zellar Classic at Whitefield Academy, Jan. 10 vs. Madison Southern, Jan. 21 vs. Henry Clay, Jan. 31 vs. Lafayette, Feb. 3 vs. Christian Academy-Louisville, Feb. 7 at Anderson County, Feb. 9 vs. Franklin County.
Junior varsity and frosh: Sophomores – Adeleine Johnson (5-3 guard), Sadie Kemper (5-2 guard); Eighth grade – Seirra Bartholomew (5-2 guard), Zarya Rardin (5-1 guard); Seventh grade – Samantha Brown (5-2 guard), Emery Corrigan (5-2 guard), Sadie Parker (5-2 guard), Karrington Owens (5-2 guard).