The team that can finish each other’s sentences continues its quest to finish them all with an exclamation point.
Great Crossing volleyball overpowered Frankfort on Tuesday and Franklin County on Wednesday at home to collect its third consecutive 41st District championship.
Ranked No. 11 in the state, the Warhawks are one of five top-25 teams out of eight qualified for next week’s 11th Region tournament, also at GCHS.
“It feels so good to have three under our belt. Being seniors and everything, I’m glad that we could get the job done again,” all-tournament libero Morgan Caba said. “Every single one of us seniors have played together for seven years. Every single one of us are close-knit. We just have that chemistry.”
GC trounced Frankfort by scores of 25-4, 25-16, 25-13 and backed it up with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 dismissal of Franklin County.
Since the school’s launch in 2019, the Warhawks are 21-0 in district matches, winning 63 of the 65 sets they’ve played.
“It feels good, especially senior year. We all wanted to get one more win under our belt,” said Marley Staats, who was named most valuable player of the tournament. “There was no risk really for us at all. We played them twice each (during the regular season). We knew what was expected.”
Grace Brooker and Ryann Thomas joined Staats and Caba on the all-tournament team.
All four are committed to play either Division I or II volleyball in college. Brooker and Thomas have been starters for GC coach Adam Ivetic since their freshman year, when all parties were at Scott County.
“These senior leaders know exactly what it takes,” Ivetic said. They’ve been playing together at a high level for so long, It feels like you can coach them with a glance and they know exactly what I’m thinking.”
Franklin County charged to a modest lead in both the first and second sets of the championship match.
A mighty swing from Staats gave the Warhawks the lead for good in the opening game. Countless digs from Caba fought off the feisty Flyers and set up Brooker, Thomas, Staats and Jasmine Koonce at net, where GC’s height and experience have given them a decided edge all season.
“We have to stay focused. Otherwise we could easily let it slip away. We still had to play with intensity, and we know that,” Caba said. “That was the first thing we said to each other when he came in. We have to keep the energy up, keep it intense, finish this thing and move on.”
Caba served four aces in one second-set rotation, anchoring a run of a dozen unanswered points to give GC what seemed an insurmountable lead.
Franklin County fought back to within 18-13 before a spike from Koonce and a block by Jazzy Calvert hastened the Warhawks’ getaway.
“I was impressed with Franklin County. They put together a solid squad over there. They have some young kids with really bright futures,” Ivetic said. “We’re always happy to have teams step up and challenge us, make us weather the storm a little bit and earn these medals.
Makiyah Justice delivered a loud kill during Jolie Montgomery’s run of seven straight points from the service line to christen the third set.
The Flyers fashioned a 4-0 reply, but a finish by Staats and another strong series of serves from Teagan Feezor put the clinching set into cruise control.
“One of the hard parts of any team is knowing how your teammates are going to react to any criticism or advice you give them,” Staats said. “We’ve all played together so long that we’ve been able to figure out what each person needs and how to talk to them to get them to play better in the next point.”
Great Crossing hosts Tates Creek at 6 p.m. Monday in the region quarterfinals. It’s a chance to avenge both a semifinal loss last season and the No. 22 Commodores’ win earlier in this campaign.
No. 18 Frederick Douglass, No. 13 Paul Laurence Dunbar and No. 9 Bryan Station also are looming.
“We’ve played all these teams, and we know what we can do,” Caba said. “We just need to keep our foot on the throttle.”
“Before this year we hadn’t won against any Lexington team,” Staats added. “We beat Douglass for the first time in the Kentucky Challenge and we were like, ‘Oh, that feels good. Let’s do it again.’ We just have regions left to do that.”
