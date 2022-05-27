Great Crossing will host Model, Scott County to welcome Western Hills in region softball quarters
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
To the victor go the spoils, and for the Great Crossing and Scott County district champion softball teams, hopefully that means a soft landing in the 11th Region semifinals for the second consecutive year.
By virtue of defending their championships last week, Great Crossing (41st) and Scott County (42nd) earned the right to host quarterfinal games against the runner-ups from a different district on Memorial Day.
For GC (18-14), that meant a Monday afternoon date with Model (11-12) of Richmond. SC (20-11) hosted Western Hills (23-7), which GC defeated in the 41st final, on Monday evening.
With victories, both local teams would advance to the final four at Western Hills on Tuesday evening.
The SC-Hills winner will take on the survivor of Madison Central (22-4) and Lexington Catholic (24-6) at 6 p.m. to start the Frankfort doubleheader.
That will be followed by an 8 p.m. contest between the GC-Model winner and the victor between Lafayette (25-9) and Bryan Station (18-15).
Wednesday’s championship game is set for 6 p.m.
Lafayette, which ousted Scott County in last year’s semifinals, is the defending champion of what promises to be one of the toughest region tournaments in the state.
Great Crossing fell to Lexington Catholic in last year’s semifinals.
SC is coming off its 16th consecutive 42nd District championship. The Cardinals parlayed a no-hitter by freshman Ada Little, her third of the season, and a home run by sophomore Karsyn Preston, her second of the tournament, into a 4-0 victory over Bryan Station.
The Lady Cards have also won their quarterfinal at regions during every year of that streak. Scott County has not been to the final since winning it in 2018 en route to the program’s third state championship in five years.
GC walloped Western Hills, 13-3, to complete its second consecutive undefeated storm through the district. Senior catcher Bianca Ward belted a three-run home run and had five RBI in that contest, while classmate Layne Ogle did not allow an earned run for her third consecutive start. Ogle shut out Bourbon County and Frankfort prior to that.
Madison Central vs. Lexington Catholic matches the top two teams in terms of KHSAA RPI, but both GC and SC have played the brand of schedule that makes them a worthy contender to win it all.
Great Crossing has lost only two games to teams not ranked in the top 25 of the statewide coaches’ poll and owns victories over Louisville powers Mercy, Male and Butler.
Scott County ended its regular season by playing the top three teams in the state: Ballard, McCracken County and Henderson County. Great Crossing also took on Ballard and Henderson County during the season.
Junior shortstop Delani Sullivan, a University of Kentucky commit, leads GC with a lofty .537 batting average, including four home runs, seven triples and 15 doubles. Sullivan has scored a team-high 45 runs, knocked in 26 and stolen 32 bases in 34 attempts.Also batting .350 or above for the Warhawks are Ashtyn Holbrook (.400, 3 HR, 36 RBI), Michalee Clay (.375, 5, 33), Ogle (.350, 2, 27) and Camryn Lookadoo (.354, 5, 23).
Ward (.293, 4, 23) has been sensational down the stretch along with Brooke Miller (.286, 2, 13) and Ryann Livingston, who plays a slick center field.
Ogle has 95 strikeouts in 118 innings with a 3.61 ERA.
Scott County has served up 12 shutouts this season, most of them on the rocket arm of Little, who recently crossed the 500-strikeout threshold for her young career.
Little also leads the Cardinals with a .461 clip at the plate.
Preston became the eighth different Cardinal slugger to hit a home run this season, joining Little, Delaney Vaughn, Ellie Price, Jenna McMillan, Taylor Reid, Kayleigh Bell and Lauren Jones.
Bell leads SC with 24 RBI, while Vaughn (.353) and Preston (.313) are the top hitters behind Little.
Kenley Ison has a team-high seven doubles along with Preston and Little. Maddie Skibo (12) and Makiah Jackson (10) are the top base stealers.
If GC and SC are fortunate enough to get to the final together, it would be the rematch of a 3-1 win by the Cards on April 14.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
