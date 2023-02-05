Even when the county's past participation numbers suggested that growing a wrestling program at the new high school was an uphill climb, Great Crossing attacked the assignment aggressively and enthusiastically.
The Warhawks worked tirelessly with their football program, presenting all the evidence that the two sports go hand-in-hand. They scheduled meets against heavyweight programs from Louisville and weekend trips to the wrestling hotbed between Cincinnati and Dayton in Ohio.
It was the recipe for getting better and stronger in a hurry, and now it has proven successful as the four-year plan to develop a champion.
GC wrestling became only the second sport at the school to win what is regarded as a state title, reigning supreme Saturday in the Class 3A dual meet championships held at Atherton High School in Louisville.
Domination of the lower weight classes with pins in four of the final five matches propelled Great Crossing to a come-from-behind win, 42-33, over Trinity in the final round of the 34th annual meet, sanctioned by the Kentucky Youth Wrestling Coaches' Association.
Great Crossing also breezed through Southern, South Oldham and St. Xavier on its way to the crown, which is an alternative team version of the individual-based KHSAA state competition that will be held two weeks from now.
Trailing 27-15 with five matches remaining, GC knew its traditionally strongest segment of the lineup still lay ahead.
Miguel Francisco (106 pounds) launched the parade of winners by pinning Jacob Cowan in 3:50. Ren Birk continued the run at 113 with a 26-second dismissal of George Steurer.
Trinity fought back in the 120-pound class with Nico Plumeri's pin of Trent Cano at 1:16. That left Great Crossing's fate in the hands of two members of its growing 100-win club, Rowdy Benner and Augustus Roberts.
Benner gave GC the lead by taking out the Shamrocks' Morgan Frederick in 58 seconds at 126. Roberts' 132-pound scrap against Matthew Goatley turned into a match with everything on the line, and the Warhawk pinned the Shamrock at 2:45 to cement the title.
After a decision loss and two extra points courtesy of major decision, Trinity's early unbeaten stretch ended when Aiden Butler (157) won by fall over Joseph Viers in 2:23.
Undaunted by another major decision loss, Joshua Strayer (175) and Jesse Shaddix (190) quickly reestablished the Warhawks' roll by pinning their opponents in under two minutes.
Lane Kiser (215) and Gabriel Kays (285) joined Plumeri as the only Trinity wrestlers to earn the full six points for a pin.
Fueled by only falls and forfeits, Great Crossing smothered Southern by the maximum score of 84-0 in the opening round.
Birk, Cano, Benner, Roberts, Butler, Jacob Means (138), Clayton Shaddix (144), Isaiah Johnson (150), Logan Meyer (175) and Joaquin Solis (215) were GC's winners by fall.
That advanced Great Crossing into the quarterfinals and a 60-13 cruise past South Oldham. Hard-fought decision wins by Birk and Cano established the early lead, followed by Benner's pin in 26 seconds.
Nicholas Armentano (138), Clayton Shaddix, Ethan Sentelle (150), Butler, Malakhi Young (165) and Strayer pinned their opponents in order to put the issue out of reach. Jacob Wilson won his 285-pound match in 1:53 to apply the exclamation point.
St. Xavier was next in the semifinals, but GC sewed up the first half of its parochial sweep by a convincing 67-15 margin.
Roberts and Armentano pinned their foes out of the gate, and close decision wins from Sentelle and Butler didn't allow the Tigers to build a foundation on the scoreboard. Francisco, Cano and Benner slammed the door with pins down the stretch.
Oldham County defeated St. Xavier in the third-place match, with Ryle, Madison Central, South Oldham, McCracken County, Male, Daviess County, Montgomery County and Southern rounding out the finishing order in the 12-team field.
The Warhawks are coached by Sam Murdock.
Great Crossing's only previous sports state championship went to the unified bowling tandem of Alexander Elam and Audrey Quinn in 2021-22.