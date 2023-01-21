Great Crossing wrestling dominates Warhawk Classic
- By Kal Oakes sports@news-graphic.com
-
-
- Comments
Great Crossing wrestling won four individual titles, placed nine additional competitors on the podium Saturday and rolled to the team title on its home mat at the Warhawk Classic.
Ren Birk (113 pounds), Rowdy Benner (126), Gus Roberts (132) and Joshua Strayer (175) were crowned champions.
Birk shut out Michael Smith of Scott High, 7-0, in his title match.
Benner and Roberts pinned Harrison County's Leydon Nelson and Wyatt Hinton of Norwood, Ohio, respectively, to continue their medal hauls this winter.
Strayer stuck Jacobie White of Harrison County in 1:43 to complete the Warhawks' winning ways.
Ethan Sentelle (150), Malakhi Young (165) and Jesse Shaddix (190) also reached the championship round.
Sentelle dropped a 21-9 major decision against Rilen Pinkston of Highlands. Young took Scott High's Aiden Zinser to a tiebreak before falling in a 8-6 verdict. Brock Sexton of Harrison County pinned Shaddix in 1:46.
Trent Cano (120), Aiden Butler (157), Joaquin Solis (215) and Jacob Wilson each won the third-place match for GC. Nicholas Armentano (138) and Clayton Shaddix (144) finished fourth.
Scott County's Ben Camp took third place at 190.
GC won the team title with 275.5 points to 188.5 for runner-up Oldham County. Harrison County (171,5) was third, followed by Walton-Verona (138.5) and Norwood (93.5).
Earlier in the week, Great Crossing secured its berth in this year's state dual meet championship by shutting out Simon Kenton, 70-0, in the sectional semifinal before knocking off defending state dual champ Ryle, 45-24. The state dual finals are at Louisville Atherton on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Great Crossing also picked up a gold medal in a girls' tournament over the weekend, with Ann Ruiz pinning down the victory at Moore Traditional in Louisville.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Should Scott County and Grant County detention centers merge to serve as a regional jail?
You voted: