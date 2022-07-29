Georgetown College promoted Randy Guite to be the new head baseball coach.
Guite graduated from Georgetown College in 2012, and has worked on the Tigers’ staff for nine years since then, first as a graduate assistant and most recently as the recruiting coordinator.
In his time on staff at Georgetown Guite has been part of 183, with 3 NAIA National Tournament appearances, and one NAIA World Series appearance, according to the GC athletics website.
Guite replaces Micah Baumfeld, who departed for another opportunity after 11 years on staff.