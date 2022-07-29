PHOTO: Guite promoted to head baseball coach

Georgetown College Vice President of Athletics Brian Evans with the college's new head baseball coach, Randy Guite.

 Georgetown College Photo

Georgetown College promoted Randy Guite to be the new head baseball coach. 

Guite graduated from Georgetown College in 2012, and has worked on the Tigers’ staff for nine years since then, first as a graduate assistant and most recently as the recruiting coordinator. 

