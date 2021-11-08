Kenady Tompkins scored seven consecutive points in the final minute and Cam Duncan drained a corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds, staking their teams to victory.
Micah Glenn knocked down more than 40 shots from beyond the arc to edge out Emma Price in a 3-point shootout.
Isaiah Haynes heard the appreciative murmur of the home crowd after throwing down some pregame dunks. Middle school players basked in the applause as they were introduced one-by-one on the spacious court. Cheerleaders and dance teams entertained all, with the music turned up loud and proud.
It was Meet the Cards. It was back Thursday after a virus-induced break from tradition a year ago. And the unanimous conclusion is that it was a thing of beauty.
“I didn't even realize we didn't do it last year until Coach brought it up,” said Tompkins, who has taken advantage of the supplemental senior year furnished by Kentucky Senate Bill 128. “Now I get to chance to do it for my last year, and it's really exciting. I love it.”
Haynes, who was medically cleared earlier in the day after an EKG gave him a clean bill of health in the aftermath of his bout with COVID-19 last season, understandably didn't take the experience for granted, either.
“It gives us so much more energy to go against each other and just love the game,” Haynes said. “I love it. It's really great to have people come out and see how we're going to be for the season. I think the White and the Red team went at each other and gave each other 100 percent. There's nothing about it but to make each other better.”
SC's girls and boys combined their varsity and junior varsity teams in exhibition games that featured two 18-minute, running-time halves.
Fans were treated to teams that have a fair number of familiar faces from last winter's shortened seasons and won't be shy about shooting from anywhere on their side of the court.
“It was great to smell popcorn early,” SC girls' coach and athletic director Steve Helton said. “We had a half practice before Meet the Cards, and the popcorn was going, You could sense even today when I was putting the bleachers out and setting up the gym, it's a good buzz in the air to get people back out.”
Last year's condensed basketball season was delayed by two weeks, then paused for the entire month of December due to Kentucky's spike in coronavirus cases at the time.
SC's girls were hit hardest by quarantines prior to the delayed start of games in January, while the boys fought most of their battles with the invisible foe after New Year's Day. Attendance at the scaled-back game schedule was limited to close family.
“It just makes you look forward to some normalcy,” boys' coach Tim Glenn said. “I think we're on our way to that. I think the kids feel that some. We've had a normal preseason this time. To see a good crowd that we had and all the kids involved, it really felt good.”
Although four starters return for the Lady Cards, the remainder of the roster is made up almost exclusively of players sophomore year and younger, including several middle-schoolers.
Even though the spectators were a friendly crowd, they likely represented more onlookers than most of Helton's players had ever experienced.
“I think it really hit us in the locker room when we were talking about the format and what we were going to do,” he said. “We told the kids they would be nervous. We told them some of you will shoot air balls, because you've never shot in front of a crowd before.”
Tompkins, a 1,000-point career scorer who was new to the sport when she took the court for her first Meet the Cards in middle school, looks forward to her role in that development.
“I feel more grown up too, and being grown up and having seen the game so much, I can help the younger ones,” she said. “My expectation for my team is to get them out of their comfort zone and give them more confidence so they can learn how to be leaders when they get older. It's not just about basketball. It's about how we can work together and grow up and be better people.”
Glenn's team has a more veteran look across the board. His juniors and seniors won the 11th Region JV championship two years ago.
“I told them after we got going the first couple days, not to do anything ill will or ugly, but I said I'm gonna be disappointed if we don't have a couple of fistfights these first couple weeks, and doggone if we didn't,” Glenn said. “But they got up and loved on one another. These kids really like each other, and man, they play hard.”
Not all the Cards were available on the boys' side. Jeremy Hamilton and Andrew Willhite were introduced but won't take the court until after the end of the football team's playoff run.
“We went at each other as hard as we could go. It's Scott County basketball. It feels great to be back out here,” Haynes said. “I think we're going to be the underdogs, but I'm expecting us to win the region this year.”
Great Crossing will host its corresponding “Warhawk Madness” event on Tuesday night.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.