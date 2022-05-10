H.S. baseball: BIg hits from men of hour in Great Crossing senior night win
Great Crossing was stuck on ones and twos in the runs column for the past week, which is never a welcome trend when you're a week and a half away from the playoffs.
After being honored prior to the game for their three seasons of program-building contributions, three Warhawk seniors took care of that daunting detail Thursday night.
Peyton Harris, Jacob Steele and Grant Stewart each had run-producing extra-base hits, and Harris went 3-for-4 with two RBI to headline GC's 11-hit explosion in a 9-2 win over Hazard.
“Hazard's a great team. Last year they made a long run (to the quarterfinals) in the state championship,” Harris said. “I think we came out and punched, and then punched harder and kept punching. I feel like when we got to the fourth inning, they kinda laid down a little bit, and that's when we just put it on 'em."
Great Crossing (14-11) snapped a two-game skid and narrowly missed its ninth double-digit scoring output of the season.
All six GC seniors contributed to the offensive awakening. Mason Wiley and Carson Walls each had a hit and scored a run, while Peyton Henderson knocked in two. Wiley and Henderson each notched one of the Warhawks' five stolen bases.
“It's tough, because you come out here nine years, 10 years, play the game you love, and it flew by like that,” Harris, who is signed to play football but also may double up with baseball at Thomas More University, said of the senior night emotions. “I told these guys not to take anything for granted, especially these younger guys, because it moves quick. It's definitely bittersweet.”
Hazard (19-7) took advantage of two errors and a delayed steal of home to grab a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Micah Mullins slapped the first of his two hits with one out in the bottom of that inning to set up GC's response. Harris ripped a two-out triple to the right field corner.
“We swung it much, much better tonight. We put he ball in play, got guys in motion. We started hitting that right field line like we used to,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “I told them before the game we need more crooked-number innings, and we got that. It was a little better approach at the plate tonight.”
Great Crossing turned the first of its three double plays, Matt Lacy to Stewart to Steele, to end the second inning. Peyton Mullannix then singled between a pair of Hazard errors, a sequence that produced a pair of runs and put the Warhawks on top to stay.
“They made a couple of big boo-boos throwing it away at first base where we scored. That really got us going,” Stratton said. “That's a good team. Hazard can swing it. They're a very fundamental, small-ball team, and we didn't give them a really good chance tonight to get that going. They like a bunt a lot, and of course you've got to have runners on.”
Aidan Schorsch gave the Warhawks another quality start to back up his two-hit shutout of Grant County a week ago. He scattered eight hits and allowed only one earned run through five innings, striking out a pair.
Nathan Beaven and Mullannix each threw a shutout frame in relief.
“Pitchers threw extremely well tonight,” Stratton said. “Schorsch threw really well, and again, we're trying to get innings for guys. That's good for us.”
Mullins, Steele and Harris christened the bottom of the third with a single-double-single sequence to plate a run.
“(Harris) hit the ball hard all night long,” Stratton said. “Being senior night it makes it even more special. He's a humble kid, a very heady player who takes coaching extremely well. That's hard to find.”
Lacy later tacked on an RBI single to make it 5-1.
Wiley, Walls, Harris and Stewart each had hits to tear it open in the fourth. Stewart's two-bagger inflated the lead to 9-1.
“It's been a little slow, but we've been working on it. If our bats are like this, we'll go far,” Stewart said. “The key is just getting as much reps as we can. Get ready, look for the fastballs and drive 'em up the middle. The pitchers will do their job like they always have. We'll be ready. We'll be ready for districts.”
Hazard opened the fifth with three consecutive hits, capped by Garrett Miller's RBI single to account for the final margin.
Walls (basketball) and Wiley (football) joined Harris as notable multi-sport athletes who have served as building blocks for Great Crossing athletics.
“They're a good group, a strong group, and hopefully that's gonna lead us into these next few games and get us on a roll here now,” Stratton said. “We're breaking out of a little bit of a slump. They're swinging the bats, and that's what they've got to do to get out of it.”
Great Crossing will be the No. 2 seed in the 41st District playoffs and take on Western Hills in the semifinals next Monday, May 16.
“It's always a sad time, but we've still got our goals. We still need to focus on those,” Stewart said of the final days of his high school career. “It's been great. Last year we had a great start, great team. We've been building off that and pretty solid this year too.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
