Tucked between left-handed leadoff man Zac Lyons and sweet-swinging Seth Benner at the top of Great Crossing’s baseball lineup, senior second baseman Beniam Bond is the consummate pain in the competition’s neck.
He can set or clean the table, and he can rattle a few dishes while he’s sitting there, as Madison Southern and Harrison County learned on back-to-back nights this week.
Bond banged out seven hits and seven RBI in a 22-hour span. He was 4-for-4 and knocked in five to fuel a 16-5 rout of the Eagles that required only five innings, then backed it up with a 3-for-4 showing while plating two in a 14-10 loss at the Thoroughbreds’ bandbox.
Those exploits shot Bond’s batting average from .327 to .391, just above GC’s remarkable .374 team clip on the season.
“He’s a prolific two-hole hitter, handles the bat really well. Gets the job done, drives the gaps, and plus he can run the bases,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “He makes a lot of things happen. With him able to do that behind Zac and in front of Seth, when he’s on, we’re going. He’s a big catalyst.”
Bond belted a triple, double and two singles to headline a 17-hit attack against Madison Southern (5-19). Six other Warhawks had two hits apiece — Lyons, Benner, Peyton Harris, Carson Walls, Aidan Foster and Drake Byrd.
Harris delivered a double and two RBI for Great Crossing (16-9), which broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the second inning and piled on seven more in the third to snap its first three-game losing streak of the spring.
“We got into a rhythm there, and we need to get back into that rhythm we got out of for the past three or four games,” Stratton said. “We kind of got away from our approach, and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing or who’s on the mound. We’ve still got to take our approach. When we do that, we can hit with anybody.”
Cole Traylor allowed only two earned runs over four innings for his team-leading sixth win. Benner punctuated his first varsity appearance by striking out the side after giving up a harmless run in the fifth.
“His breaking pitch was working better tonight,” Stratton said of Traylor. “He had a couple of really quick innings. When he does that and he’s keeping the ball down and throwing that breaking pitch for strikes, groundball, pop-up is what we’re gonna get.”
Benner belted his seventh home run of the season and Foster hit his first at the varsity level as part of the football-like final score in Cynthiana.
On an evening of wild momentum swings, GC erased a 4-0 deficit with six runs in the second inning, then snapped a 6-6 tie with a single tally in the fourth before Harrison County (23-5) erupted for five.
Foster and Byrd had matching lines of 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Warhawks.
Freshman slugger Corey Vaughn was 3-for-4 with a homer and six RBI to hoist Harrison County.
GC ends the regular season with a four-game homestand against Eminence (Friday), Scott County (Monday), Grant County (Wednesday) and Tates Creek (Thursday). Then comes the 41st District semifinals on Memorial Day, in which the Warhawks will be No. 1 seed and need one win to get to regions,
“We’ve just got to take care of business,” Stratton said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.