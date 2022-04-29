H.S. baseball: Card-iac kids stun Spartans
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Scott County's Jay Wilson had to beat out a two-strike infield single for his third hit of Tuesday evening. Jacob Blair had to get on base, even if it meant getting nicked on his elbow pad.
Paul Garner and Luke Valencia each had to put the ball in play somehow, somewhere, and then Blair had to put his head down, catch Sayre napping and score all the way from second without the ball ever leaving the infield.
A laundry list of little but easier-said-than-done details had to fit together in a season where they often haven't in order for SC to knock off its third top-25 opponent of the season and walk off Sutton Field with a gigantic 42nd District win, 6-5.
His team still trailing by a run after watching a two-run lead turn into an equal deficit going into the bottom of the seventh, Valencia — a defensive hero who started two pretty double plays earlier in the evening — watched a potential called third strike barely miss the corner before hitting a leisurely roller to shortstop.
Valencia hustled down the line and beat the throw to first, with pinch runner Thomas Feickert simultaneously crossing the plate to tie it. Blair followed third base coach Terry Smith's signal and never let up as he rounded the corner at third, forcing a late throw to touch off a raucous celebration at the end of a chirpy grudge match.
“That was my third at-bat this game, and I knew (the umpire) had a really tight zone, so I told myself I was going to stay disciplined and give myself the best chance to hit a fastball,” Valencia said. “It's just the want to win and the competitiveness in my teammates, I guess.”
Andrew Willhite's bunt single started the uprising. Wilson's base hit and the plunking of Blair — his fourth time on base in as many plate appearances, including a home run — set the stage for Garner's fly ball to make it 5-4.
Scott County (9-17, 2-3) avenged a three-game sweep by Sayre (12-7. 3-2) last season, including a district semifinal. Sayre achieved quick revenge Wednesday with a three-hit shutout from Addie Stockham and a 4-0 win in Lexington, but a split highlighted by a comeback for the ages was plenty satisfying for a team that's lost six games by two runs or fewer.
“The past three times we lost to them, it's just been building up to this moment,” said SC senior pitcher Joseph Garrison, who held Sayre to three hits through six innings and carried a 3-1 lead into the seventh. “I felt good the whole game until that last inning. I don't know what happened. They hit for me though. It was everything, and until district tournament starts we need to do that again. Same with (Frederick) Douglass.”
Brady Beall beat out a floater to second base and ignited the Sayre seventh. A walk, sacrifice bunt and hit batsman led to Charlie Slabaugh's sacrifice fly.
Raymond Saatman and Stockham drew walks against reliever Willhite on consecutive 3-2 pitches to tie the game, and a two-run single to right by Graham Johnson wiped away the lead.
Sayre ace Saatman (six innings, six hits, six strikeouts, three walks) was forced to hand it over the bullpen after crossing the 110-pitch threshold to end the sixth, and SC stormed back at the expense of Slabaugh and Stockham.
“I told them if we have right around the five or six (strikeout) mark, we'd probably win the game. If we had over 10 against him, we'd probably lose the game,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “I just thought that we did a really good job of just knocking and banging and beating. We really concentrated hard at the plate and didn't let ourselves get struck out.”
SC broke through in the bottom of the first on a Wilson single, Blair walk and Garner RBI double, all with two out.
Valencia made his first game-saving play in the second, snaring a line drive and flipping to Connor Ramsey to end a threat in which the Spartans loaded the bases with nobody out. Garrison picked up one of his four strikeouts prior to that.
In the fifth, Valencia collected another screamer on a hop to start a 6-4-3 twofer.
“We went over there before the game, had our meeting and said we've just gotta lay it down,” Valencia said. “We know Joe's gonna pitch a gem and give us every opportunity to win. Every time he goes out there, we knew he's gonna deal, and it's just up to us to back him up.”
SC answered Sayre's tying run in the third, an RBI groundout by Saatman, when Wilson (single) and Blair (walk) again got aboard, leading to courtesy runner Feickert's steal of third. He scampered home when the throw sailed high.
Blair crushed a no-doubter to right field for his second home run of the season in the sixth.
“Who knows how the district's gonna play out and what's gonna happen? But just the confidence of beating a good team like that (is important),” Willard said.
Ramsey had two hits and Wilson the other, all singles, in the rematch.
Stockham helped his own cause with an RBI single in the third. Fifth-inning singles by Slabaugh and Saatman, followed by an intentional walk, led to an error and a 2-0 lead. Sayre put it away in the sixth with an RBI triple from Saatman, who also scored on SC's fourth error of the day.
Freshman lefty Jack Willhite pitched well enough to win once again, allowing only two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked four.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
