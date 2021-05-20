Hits and runs were hard to come by Tuesday and Wednesday for Scott County baseball, with the Cardinals’ biggest game of the season looming later in the week.
Lafayette’s trio of Micah Cowen, Josh Guilfoil and Jared Basham spun a one-hitter with 13 combined strikeouts in a 6-0 shutout of SC at Sutton Field.
The Cards backed that up a day later with a late rally that fizzled in a 2-1 loss at Anderson County.
Scott County (10-18) has been shut out six times this season and held to a single run on three other occasions.
Chase Grigsby had the lone hit for SC against Lafayette, a sharp single in the third inning while the Cards still trailed by only a run. They left two on base in that scenario, and the only additional runners on the night were courtesy of an error, hit batsman and dropped third strike.
Cowen and Ethan Tuttle each went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead Lafayette (26-7). Ben Prather, Carter Owens and Graham Wilson also were repeat hitters. SC starter Joseph Garrison allowed only two earned runs and struck out four over his six innings.
Grigsby, Zane Patton and Campton Martin were honored prior to the game as the Cardinals’ three seniors.
Down 2-0 and held to two hits headed into the top of the fifth in Lawrenceburg, SC rallied with consecutive singles by Jaxon Saylor, Martin and Garrison.
Anderson County (20-9) cut down a run at home on the next groundball before committing an error that cut the lead in half. The Bearcats atoned by turning a double play to end the threat.
Jay Wilson singled with two out in the SC sixth, but the Cards went quietly thereafter.
Evan MacCallum worked the distance on the mound, throwing a four-hitter with one earned run while striking out four.
SC will travel to Bryan Station on Friday for the 42nd District regular-season finale. A win would nail down the No. 3 seed and earn a semifinal berth against No. 2 Sayre.
If Bryan Station wins, the teams would meet again in a quarterfinal playoff for the right to face No. 1 Frederick Douglass, while Henry Clay would be third.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.