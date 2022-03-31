H,S. baseball: Cardinals' road swing turns rocky in losses at Franklin, Dunbar
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
FRANKFORT — Fifty weeks ago, the last time Scott County paid a visit to Franklin County, the Cardinals tore through the Flyers to the tune of 10 first-inning runs that essentially didn't count when torrential rain canceled the remainder of the game.
Rather than an opening frame that couldn't have gone any better, SC would have been hard pressed to serve up a start more disastrous than the one the Cards endured in Monday's mulligan.
After running itself out of another potential monster inning and putting only one run in the opening box, Scott County committed four of its seven errors on the night right out of the gate in a 9-3 loss.
Franklin County (3-6) took advantage of those miscues for a rare four-run windfall against SC ace Joseph Garrison.
While Garrison battled back and gave the Cardinals a puncher's chance until hitting his pitch count wall after five innings, SC never fully recovered from its early shenanigans.
The Flyers fashioned four more runs against SC' reliever Trey Courtney, two unearned, to put it out of reach in the sixth.
Cameron McDonald and Bennett Myers, the latter signed with the University of Tennessee, each went 3-for-4 atop the order for Franklin County. Brady Hockensmith was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Lynden Moore also was a repeat hitter.
That top-heavy attack was ample support for sophomore Kylon Penn, who allowed only five hits over the complete-game route. Penn struck out six and walked two.
SC’s challenging week continued Wednesday with an 8-2 loss at Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Landon Whitson (2-for-3, RBI) was the lone repeat hitter against Franklin County. Jay Wilson and Thomas Feickert drove in the other Cardinal runs.
Garrison, who won his first two starts in impressive fashion over Great Crossing and Lexington Catholic, still wields an ERA below one after the defeat. The senior righty struck out four and was charged with only one earned run.
SC started with promise when Luke Valencia reached on an error and Paul Garner doubled to right field. Franklin County caught Valencia in a rundown when he tried to score on the play, however, with Penn making the tag.
Garner alertly took third on the back end of that sequence and scored on a ground ball by Wilson. The Cards' consistent contact continued with a double by Jacob Blair and a single from Whitson before Penn clawed back from a 3-1 count to strike out Jack Willhite and silence the threat.
McDonald led off the Franklin first with a single and Myers reached on an error before Hockensmith pulled the Flyers even with a base hit. A mishandled grounder off the bat of Moore plated two to put the hosts in front.
Penn helped his own cause with a hit to make it 4-1.
Franklin County padded that lead when Kaelin Farr, McDonald and Myers singled consecutively to start the second.
Moore later loaded the bases with a single. Garrison knocked down a comebacker from Jeremy Walters to start an inning-ending double play with Wilson behind the plate and Whitson at first.
SC seized upon that momentum with a single run in the third. Wilson walked and courtesy runner Sebastian Arden took second on a passed ball before scoring on Whitson's single to right.
Penn sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around the Whitson hit to minimize the damage.
The Cards were still very much alive after slicing the gap to 5-3 in the fourth. Shawn Rowe rounded the bases after a leadoff single with the help of groundouts by Aiden Lopez and Feickert.
Garrison struck out a pair to shake off two singles in the Franklin County fourth and worked around another infield miscue and a pair of sacrifice bunts in his final frame.
But SC couldn't close the gap thanks to Penn's 1-2-3 fifth and a double play off a sinking line drive to end the sixth.
Hockenmith's double and a two-run error furnished the Flyers' sixth-inning insurance.
Scott County's four-game winning streak in the series screeched to a halt. The Cards had won eight of the past nine meetings, including 11th Region tournament contests in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
PLD puts it away early
Playing from ahead has been a crucial component in a smattering of early-season successes for Scott County baseball.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, rocky first innings have increasingly become the norm. SC saw the first-inning goose egg cracked Wednesday for its fourth game in a row and its third consecutive loss, 8-2, at Paul Laurence Dunbar.
The Bulldogs tallied three runs in the first, one in the second and four more in the third, coasting from there on a night when the Cards collected seven hits but couldn’t string them together.
SC (3-6) scored first in its wins over Great Crossing and Lexington Catholic. The Cards jumped ahead 1-0 in both their games to start this week, only to watch Franklin County and PLD (6-2) storm back in the bottom half of the first.
Wilson and Lopez each went 2-for-3. Wilson belted an RBI double in SC’s modest, promising start.
Valencia, Blair and Willhite notched the other hits for Scott County against the Dunbar tandem of Cam Ringler and Keith Conrad.
Dunbar scored all its runs off SC starter Evan MacCallum. Arden kept the Bulldogs quiet over three relief innings, allowing only one hit while striking out two.
Michael Nicoulin, Scott Kendrick and Tyler Gadd were repeat hitters for Dunbar. Kendrick and Nick Griffith each drove in two runs.
Garner reached second on a pair of PLD errors prior to Wilson’s double. Ringler walked Whitson with two out before getting Rowe on a grounder to third.
Nicoulin drew a four-pitch walk to put the Bulldogs in business. He scored the tying run on Kendrick’s single to right.
Kendrick advanced to second on a passed ball and raced home on a double by Logan Pittmon. Gadd punctuated the inning with another two-bagger.
SC started the second with promise thanks to Blair’s walk, a Lopez single and a sacrifice bunt from Willhite. That threat ended abruptly when Nicoulin snared Valencia’s line drive to second base and flipped to shortstop Grifith, doubling up Lopez.
Nicoulin hustled out an infield single to start Dunbar’s next commotion. He moved up on a passed ball, a groundout, and finally a sacrifice fly by Kendrick.
Dunbar turned another double play, Griffith to Gadd, scrubbing an error that put Garner on base to open the third. Ringler fanned Connor Ramsey to end that inning in short order.
The Bulldogs exacted their third-inning toll with two out. Gadd and Cole Shanks each singled, and Benjamin Haggard was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nicoulin and Griffith followed with the run-producing hits.
Consecutive singles by Blair, Lopez and Willhite produced a two-out tally in the SC fourth. The Cards were held to two hits for the duration.
Scott County had won three of the past four games in the series with Dunbar. The Bulldogs’ wins was only their second over the Cardinals since 2014.
The road got no easier Thursday, when SC hosted No. 17 Mercer County before heading to Vero Beach, Florida, for its first out-of-state spring break trip since 2019.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
